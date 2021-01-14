Is it necessary to rein in social media platforms?

Due to social media, false news, fake news, rumor, hate speech, etc. have spread in the society which is going viral every second through platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter. Social media is a widely used Institution is and at the same time is a boon and a curse. Freedom of expression on social media is an integral part of a healthy, thriving democracy. But the above-mentioned problems are a hindrance in enabling and trusting social media. Right To ensure the right approach, the right purpose, and the right way to use social media, we have to make new rules.

Social media plays an important role in subjects like communication, collaboration, education, and as a result social media platforms like it as the participation of public and government officials consider it important. Today we need to understand the responsibility of keeping social media safe and protected so that it works as a progressive tool for society. With increasing users on these platforms, there is a growing technology and a growing tendency for misuse and misuse. The social media environment is creating many threats that demand an immediate solution.

Social media is different from traditional media in that it has a wide reach. Negotiation and instant information exchange is generally free and lacks any entry barriers. Today the social network is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world with an estimated 34% annualized. In almost two decades, social media has become a completely entertaining tool. In almost every aspect of our daily life such as dialogue, interaction, and sociality, it has made a huge impact on the social fabric of our society and the nature of social relationships.

In the modern digital world, social media has given voice to people. Social media is cultivating global collaboration and facilitating a better world. Nevertheless, we need to understand how social media has brought different sections and sections of society to profit or loss over the years. Should social media be regulated? What are the challenges related to social media regulation? And how can we make social media useful and purposeful for a more responsible emerging digital age?

Based on the real facts that social media has accepted, social media platforms must bear responsibility. But despite having an internal mechanism to deal with illegal and inappropriate content, social media companies have failed to ensure that social media remains a safe place and is not misused. For example anti-Muslim riots in Sri Lanka, violence against Rohingya in Myanmar, leaking of personal data reports by Cambridge Analytica.

The social media platform calls for its control in the interests of users and the overall social media space. There is growing concern that these platforms contribute to the social polarization that creates 'hyper-privatization bias' or eco-chambers. Like people opposing ideas about current events. Sharing information on social media makes it very difficult to protect privacy, especially for children and adolescents who do not know how to protect it. Their personal information on the web has resulted in unethical and undesirable behavior, which has increased morale and privacy concerns for them.

Democratic institutions that protect free speech and other fundamental rights, but Twitter handlers regularly indicate to follow those who hold a similar view. This affects not only voter behavior but also everyday personal interactions. Where people are falling prey to online scams through social media, they are subject to online molestation, cyberbullying, provocative or offensive posts violating human rights, content, sexting and trolling, to tarnish the dignity of a person for political and personal purposes For online abuse and defamation users are being denied rights over their meta-data. Their data is being collected or used with little clear knowledge or consent.

Social media platforms should be regulated due to the effects of social media on human behavior and social functioning. The adverse effect of social media on mental health has been linked to psychological issues. The cases of apathy, anxiety, severe isolation, Internet addiction, cyberbullying and online shaming are increasing day by day. The blue whale is linked to suicide and suicide in children through games. Research has shown that the use of social media is different from face to face which has led to a change in human behavior.

The proliferation of these platform missteps can be prevented by taking steps for content moderation. It would also be beneficial to implement measures that limit the diversity of misleading content. Give users the option to decide what information they want to see and how to target them. Building society capacity for better use of social media by redefining the role of government, encouraging social media companies to define and periodically update content standards and enforcement guidelines, clearly illegal content Making social media platforms accountable for can be clean and useful. It can be made useful by involving everyone and promoting participation and digital literacy and awareness.

