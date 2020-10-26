INLD Or Congress Will Win Baroda

Winning the November-3 bypoll to the Baroda assembly segment in Sonipat district may not mean much numerically for the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) --- headed by Dushyany Chautala, grand son of INLD Chief and former CM Om Prakash Chautala --- alliance in the 90-member Haryana's Vidhan Sabha. However, losing the Jat-dominated seat that it has never won would certainly reflect badly on their image, especially of the BJP. For the opposition Congress, retaining the constituency that has been its stronghold would certainly be a confidence-booster even while Indian National Lok Dal Chief and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala is frantically claiming that his party will sweep in Baroda.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of Congress' MLA Sri Krishan Hooda, who won Baroda thrice in a row since 2009.

A look at how the Baroda assembly seat matters for both the ruling and the opposition parties, and why the bypoll wouldn't be an easy ride for either of them : There are a total of over 17,7,994 registered voters, 55.38 per cent men and 44.62 per cent women, in the Baroda assembly segment. The constituency has nearly 49 per cent Jat voters, followed by a substantial number of Dalits. A majority of voters in the constituency belong to the rural areas. In the 2019 assembly polls, the constituency witnessed 68 per cent voter turnout. While Congress candidate Sri Krishan Hooda got 34.67 per cent votes, BJP's Yogeshwar Dutt bagged 30.73 per cent and Janta Jannayak Part's Bhupinder won 26.45 per cent votes. A total of 11 candidates had contested in 2019. …Today according to sure=shot poll calculations, at this point in time, there are widespread protests and resentment against the BJP-JJP leaders from the farmer community. Opposition will try its best to keep the farmers' protests alive for another month and hope to gain from it on November 3. They are already planning a month-long multiple protests across the state and rallies in support of farmers and against the state government.

Moreover, Baroda is a constituency that the BJP has never won. Even though JJP has rural roots, the new party is also likely to face difficulties in wooing the rural votebank owing to the growing anger and distrust of farmers in the ruling BJP-JJP government.

Why is it an uphill task for BJP-JJP? At this point in time, there are widespread protests and resentment against the BJP-JJP leaders from the farmer community. Opposition will try its best to keep the farmers' protests alive for another month and hope to gain from it on November 3. They are already planning a month-long multiple protests across the state and rallies in support of farmers and against the state government.

Moreover, Baroda is a constituency that the BJP has never won. Even though JJP has rural roots, the new party is also likely to face difficulties in wooing the rural votebank owing to the growing anger and distrust of farmers in the ruling BJP-JJP government.

Why could it be difficult for Congress too? The ruling BJP-JJP alliance leaders are set to lure the voters with the promise of more development projects in their constituency given that there remains four years in the tenure of the ruling alliance in Haryana.

Several BJP-JJP leaders have already started assuring voters of multi-crore development projects in Baroda if they win. A number of their leaders are also conveying that the constituency may be deprived in case the alliance isn't elected.

On September 30, Agriculture minister JP Dalal was in Baroda to inaugurate several projects for the constituency. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, too, was to address the gathering through video-conference. But before Dalal could begin his address, he was informed (on stage) that the Election Commission had announced the bypoll schedule and that a Model Code of Conduct was into force.

How will Baroda bypoll impact the BJP-JJP? There will be not any substantial impact on the numbers. Currently, the alliance, — BJP with 40 MLAs and JJP with 10 MLAs — is comfortably placed in the 90-member Congress, meanwhile, has 30 MLAs. However, a defeat could widen fissures in the ruling alliance. BJP would want to use JJP's rural and Jat votebank to win Baroda, and if the alliance fails to secure a victory, it may consequently impact the alliance. As such, JJP's Dushyant Chautala is facing resentment from within; at least two of his MLAs have been vocal against him. The Independent MLAs that supported BJP have also started showing resentment.

"Baroda's election will decide the future of Haryana politics as win for the Congress here would shake the foundations of the BJP-JJP government in the state," Hooda, the Leader of Opposition, said.

Referring to the fallout of the Meham byelection in 1990, Hooda said that "election to even one seat" has the ability to overthrow a government. "Just as the Chautala government was ousted from power after Meham, the BJP-JJP government would meet a similar fate after Baroda byelections," he said while addressing reporters in Sonipat.

"This government has ruined Haryana in six years. The state that was number one in investment and development indicators is now number one in crime and unemployment. Today, Haryana's youth, workers, businessmen, poor laborers and farmers sliding into hopelessness. In this election, the people of the state will pass a no confidence motion against the government," Hooda added.

The former chief minister said that farmers and youth were hit hardest by the policies of the government and while farmers are out on the streets, the condition of the youth is similar as Haryana now has among the highest unemployment rates in the country. "Poorest of the poor have been left to fend for themselves as the BJP shut down welfare schemes like the Rs 91,000-house building support scheme, 100 yards plot to the poor and the Dal-Roti scheme started during the Congress government, besides reducing budgets for Ambedkar scholarship scheme. Reduced budgets for MGNREGA have only added to the misery of the poorest of the poor," he added.

Hooda also elaborated the works that were carried out in Baroda and neighbouring areas during his 10-year tenure as CM.

Challenging Khattar, Hooda said, "The CM claims to have done many development works in Baroda during six years. If he is so confident, he should accept my challenge of contesting from Baroda. If the CM agrees, then I too am ready to contest against him. But the CM will not do it because he knows that for six years his government has ignored Baroda. It seems that the BJP government also refused to consider Baroda as a part of Haryana".

Kicking off the campaign for the bypoll, Hooda announced that after winning Baroda, he would launch a state-wide tour against three anti-farmer laws passed by the government.

"Under no circumstances will we allow anti-farmer laws to be implemented in Haryana. If the government wants to implement these laws, there is only one way – add provision that guarantees MSP to the farmer," Hooda said.

He also shared the draft of the Contract Farming Act enacted in 2007 during his tenure, with the media. He pointed out that it was clearly written in the draft that there could be no contract with the farmer for less than the MSP. "Various provisions were added keeping in mind the rights and interests of farmers, including bank guarantee. But there is no such provision in the new contract farming law," he added.

Hooda also asked the state government to clarify if the contract farming system implemented on by the Congress government in 2007 is applicable today because new agricultural laws of the central government cannot be implemented in Haryana without removing it.

—The Hawk Features