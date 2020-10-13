Indrajaal In Poschim Baangla Election

Indrajaal --- household name in West Bengal and another name for illusion, delusion, hypnotism, incantations, stunning, spellbound, magic, stupefying, sleight-of-mouth --- presently freely galore among all political parties in West Bengal (or, Poschim Baangla) to woo the West Bengal electorate of all hues in their favor for the ensuing West Bengal Assembly Elections which is seen as one-sided in favor of ruling Trinamool Congress Party and the other section comprising BJP-CPI(M)-Left Front-Congress determined of uprooting TMC from ruling-power in Nabanna. In both's cases, magicians are in great demand to woo the voters in favor of their pay-masters' favor. Among the magicians --- displaying political magics --- in demand are : globally famous Magicianskumarmukherjee, Kaushik Biswas, A Sarkar, MagicWorld Magician Protim, Merchant logomagician jeet, Indrajal Bhavan, Magician Partha, Prince Sil, Magician Probal Kumar, P. C. Sorcar Jr, Maneka Sorcar, Magic Corner. B Ghose, Elite Magic & Entertainment, Party Enjoy, Eventment, Innovent, JMD Events, Magician Ojoy, Magic Corner, B Ghose, Jadukar Palash, Magician S Ghosh, Magician Rajib Kumar, Bibhas Chandra Mazumdar, Magician Prince R.N. Chakraborty, Magician Saumojit Doripa, Magician Uttam, Magician Ram Gopal Diger and numerous others spread all throughout the state from urban to jamlet level, thanks to Bengalis' long time favorite : Magic.

Why/How Magic : Magic, the secret power that many people inherently believe can make strange or impossible things happen if you say special words or do special things. Magic is the practice of beliefs, rituals and/or actions which are said to control and manipulate, either natural or supernatural, beings and forces. Typically, magic is categorised as independent from both religion and science, due to its various beliefs and practices. Magic is the practice of beliefs, rituals and/or actions which are said to control and manipulate, either natural or supernatural, beings and forces. ... Individuals who engage in magical practices are referred to as either magicians or witches.

Masses of all hues in (the then, united) Bengal since time immemorial have been obsessed with magic, indrajaal, the culture of which continues to thrive in the entire state and in Bangladesh as well. There now, thinkers have devised practical ways --- like magic etc --- for the poltiicians to "impress" voters who are mighty disillusioned with the political parties and their leaders and now no more want to be allured by them and their fruitless talks/promises/assurances. Thus hapless/hopless were the politicians including the Left leaders who indeed were at their wit's end vacillating on how to woo the voters in their favor but were clueless. It is then that the Bengali intellectuals (they still abide by "what Bengal thinks/does today, rest of India does tomorrow") resorted to numerous magicians spread in the state upto its all nooks and corners + Kolkata and its surroundings. …Action followed and the above magicians and so many other magicians specialising in various sleight of hand tricks + magical tricks + masses-impressing magical tricks + magical talks interspersed with long-lasting hypnotic spell were contacted, their consent taken for working for them etc. The deal with them now is complete and many of them already spread in different areas of the state have started "magicisng" the masses who are mighty impressed with them and their sayings thereby again slowly but steadily resorting back to the political parties of all hues. …Its thus now relentless Indrajal in West Bengal politics from now on.





—The Hawk Features