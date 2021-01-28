India Post Ignores Misuse Of Heavily Subsidised Postcards For Listening Names On Akashwani

It is indeed shocking that postal-department delivers highly subsidised rubber-stamped (printed) post-cards of just 50 paise each to Akashwani (All India Radio) where senders write Any-Song for programme of listeners-choice of film-songs just to get their names broadcast on Akashwani. According to rules, these rubber-stamped post-cards should be considered as printed post-cards carrying a postal-tariff of rupees six, and must not be delivered to Akashwani.

Bitter fact is that subsidised post-cards are not being used by common people. These are also misused for commercial purposes like by chit-fund companies to send reminders for payments. Ideally such unpopular postal-items like post-cards and Inland-Letter-Cards must now be discontinued to prevent unnecessary subsidy-loss on public-exchequer. Even if some of these are required to be continued, only sponsored Meghdoot Post-cards should be there with a postal-tariff of rupee one. It is ridiculous to price post-card at 50 or 25 paise when coins of these denominations are totally out of sight. Rubber-stamped post-cards should be dumped without delivery or return-back. Inland-Letter-Cards should be totally discontinued.

Likewise it is ridiculous to allow registered news-papers having nominal postal-tariff of just 25 paise in name of helping small newspapers. With cost of inputs for production of newspapers including small ones having risen manifolds, postal-charges should be raised to minimum one rupee. There will be huge postal-subsidy even if minimum postal-tariff is fixed at rupee one.

—The Hawk Features