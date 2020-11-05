The serious --- may be inveterately sombre also --- importance of being Tarun Bajaj can be assessed from…Tarun Bajaj's Booster Dose before Union Budget in the form of mammoth financial package for Domestic Demand among the countrymen of all hues for their mass purchase of consumer goods etc before the ensuing Union Budget, thanks to Union Finance Ministry in collusion with the Niti Aayog, PMO, Economic and Finance Units of the country, according to otherwise behind-closed-doors Finance Secretary or Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj --- globally famous as all capable, repeatedly proved, ambidextrous in the PMO --- and his colleagues. According to Narendra Modi-close Bajaj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman (or may be Subramanian Swamy who is all prepared to replace her as Finance Minister while she would be in charge of a significant portfolio and simultaneously be ready to for the stint as Tamil Nadu CM after the next Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections) will soon brief the media and disclose all details of the mass-alluring Booster Package, 2nd since last few weeks. According to Bajaj, "There are a lot of demands to do many more in financial sectors that now are being considered. I can not tell the details now and the date also but the Finance Minister will soon give details of these."

Terming the current economic situation and financial position as positive in gone-October and November, a lot of positive signals are visible in the financial sector. There is an increase in the credits by the banks. There is a 5.8% increase in bank credit in October whereas in September it was 5.3%. The same wirth Foreign Direct Investment, according to Bajaj. He further says that between April and September this year foreign investment is $ 35.73 Bn. This is 13% more than the foreign investment for the same period last year. The country now has foreign currency worth $ 560 Bn which is a record in itself. ….That extremely low profile, purposely equivocative, willingly insipid, may be dull/banal even (when in "society", "public" for obvious reasons to avoid identification because of the extreme sensitivity associated with his assignments) 1988 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre Tarun Bajaj is simply (ambi)dexterous, instantly perceptive howsoever complicated the issue (including problems) be coupled with instant correct solution-provider suiting the issue in every way perfectly. No wonder, Prime Minister Modi accords mammoth importance to Bajaj who like others in his previous office in the the country's most important office PMO enjoyed all attention of Modi as he depended on him heavily. Bajaj's worth in the PMO could be assessed from his handling crucial Finance, Home affairs (Home Minister Amit Modi was required to interact with him when he was in PMO), NPR, Direct Cash Transfer (get the hang of the herculean importance of the DCT), Aadhaar, Heavy Industries, Public Enterprises, MSME, Civil Aviation, HRD, Textiles, Parliament Affairs, Science & Technology…all important/fully relevant top priority for Modi as he evinces.

Bajaj's appointment as DEA Secretary was personally cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a slew of other top-level bureaucratic changes. Bajaj was appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in April 2015 and since then, got promoted, thanks to his brilliant performances, to Additional Secretary during his five-year stint. The Economic Affairs Department assists the government in maintaining sound public finances through sustainable, equitable and efficient use of the nation's economic resources. The DEA will also be at the forefront of talks with states to ensure they have adequate funding to battle Covid-19.

With the aim to make the country self-reliant amid the lockdown crisis and simultaneously accelerate the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted aide Tarun Bajaj has been tasked to take over crucial roles in the economic apparatus to fulfil Moodi's $5Tn Economy in India.

While Bajaj has been appointed as Secretary, Economic Affairs, in the Finance Ministry, Sharma has been given the role of Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) -- both major economic sectors which need excellent management during the crisis developed due to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant countrywide lockdown.

A Haryana cadre officer, Bajaj took over on superannuation of incumbent Atanu Chakraborty.

Bajaj earned a key place in the PMO because of his major role in overseeing finance related matters before his current elevation. As Bajaj has served as a Director and then as Joint Secretary in DEA overseeing the insurance division between 2006 and 2011, and then as Joint Secretary in the DEA between 2014 and 2015 overseeing multilateral institutions, the Prime Minister decided to hand him over the crucial role again when the country is passing through an economic rough patch.

For Bajaj, his third stint in the Ministry of Finance will perhaps be the most eventful and challenging as the DEA is one of the most important policy-making divisions, overseeing critical segments like financial markets, infrastructure policy, currency and coins, the budget, investment and public debt management and international relations.

As its Secretary, Bajaj will vet all important proposals to revive the economy. In his new role, he will need to work closely with the Reserve Bank of India and capital markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to ensure quick steps are taken in the interest of financial stability.

The DEA is already in forefront of talks with states to ensure they have adequate funding to battle the Covid-19 disease. …All this amply describes the importance of Tarun Bajaj and how relevant he is to the Prime Minister Modi.

