How Much Is Too Much?

Have you ever set yourself a goal, but not achieved it, despite your best efforts? The chances are that you were defeated by poor execution, rather than lack of effort or skill. Setting unrealistic goals, focusing on too few areas, underestimating completion time, not appreciating failure, setting other people's goals, not reviewing progress, setting opposing goals, setting too many goals are some of those factors that might have contributed to poor execution.

Living a life without setting goals is like sailing a ship without having planned a course: you are likely to end up somewhere that you would not want to go! This is why you need to set goals to develop yourself and achieve your dreams. However, it would help if you avoid common mistakes along the way. These can cause you to feel discouraged, question your abilities, or even give up. A low aim is a crime. All we have is one life, and it is pertinent to aim big. We all have grown up with these things falling on our eardrums. However, how much is too high or too low? Is there any scale to measure the degree of aim? There is no reliable one, at least as of today. The goal-setting brings with it a plethora of challenges. Suppose it is too low or too high. In that case, goal-setting can adversely affect an individual's performance.

Past research has tried to identify the wrong goal setting symptoms and have attempted to rectify its mistakes. A person functions on autopilot when goals are set too low. Spending time figuring out a vision and asking pertinent questions like – does your behavior match the values that matter can help identify and solve the problem. If the question answers in negative, it is time to make some changes. The gone excitement is reclaimable by searching for ways to do things that make you happy. There is no learning when goals are not correctly set. The research says, the only solution here is to try new things and stick with it slowly. Letting fear hold you back is another consequence of lousy goal setting. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable—the best things in life result from challenging circumstances. Too high goals can cause self-limiting beliefs. Take some time to know what you truly want and then focus on that. Do things your way. Surrounding with the wrong people post typical goal setting is the most common phenomenon. Look for people who challenge and push you to be the best version.

To set a goal is to know ourselves. Understanding our capabilities forms the primary step before one embarks on the activity of goal setting. A detailed SWOT analysis can help comprehend one's key arenas and weaknesses, followed by the opportunities that lie to leverage to the best of one's abilities. Some organizations frame their employees' goals without considering different facets like the employee's willingness to engage, motivation, and ability to perform, resulting in the employee not justifying the goals set and ultimately leading to the deterioration of performance and, thus, the motivation for future endeavors. It is where the responsibility of the organizations becomes all the more important. Organizations should play their part in understanding their employees on different facets and then set the goals in association with them. Dividing a goal into small sub-goals can help achieve the bigger goal, as a whole, which otherwise would seem unsurmountable. Organizations can also use psychometric tests to understand different aspects of the employee's persona, which ultimately matter during the performance. The test can help them set goals in correspondence with their employee's abilities. The prerequisite to the strategy for better goals is – understanding oneself well. What decides the goal-driven performance is the degree of understanding one has about oneself. Organizations employing personality and psychometric tests, past performance, and motivation for setting goals followed by a discussion with the managers can thrive in terms of performance and results at both levels – individual and the organization. Such organizations will realize that mature goal setting can act as a catalyst for future goals' performance.

Some researchers have invented a scale to measure the perfect goal. According to them, the sweet spot of perfect goal setting lies somewhere between aiming too low or aiming too high. If 1 is a goal that is far too low and 10 is a goal that is far too high, you might think that 5 is that perfect goal. However, this is undoubtedly not a sure-shot way. The problems with goal setting arise, as people are not aware of themselves, which results in too low or too high aims. The proposed strategy will see the fruits of improved performances in an environment where the goals get set after effectively comprehending an individual's ability after feedback from channels like managers, SWOT analysis, personality, psychometric tests, and past performance. The strategy will take care of itself provided other aspects perform their duties appropriately. However, the organizations or the individuals ignoring their real capacities instead of going with the unrealistic goals or aims can expect to fall flat on the face. Sometimes there may be no time between the feedback regarding goal setting (provided by managers, SWOT analysis, or personality and psychometric tests) and the next action needed towards achieving the goals set, thus omitting the reflection time necessary for comprehending the feedback provided, which forms a key component driving the goals. In the case of military organizations, there may be time for reflecting on the goals set for an occasion that beckons immediately, say, in case of a war.

