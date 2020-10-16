Higher literacy rate and higher crime rate worrisome

Educated people are expected to give right direction to the society. Their responsibility is to tell people about difference of right and wrong. States which are called educated states have more number of crimes. This is unfortunate.

We will understand the situation based on literacy rate. First we will understand about the crimes of states which are considered as educated states. States having high literacy rate, more than 80% like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Kerala is the most educated state in the country. Kerala has a population of less than 40 million and has a literacy rate of 94%. In a small state like Kerala, in 2016, 707870 criminal cases were registered. According to NCRB data, 512167 criminal cases were registered in the state of Kerala in the year 2018.

In the year 2018, 262612 criminal cases were registered in Delhi where the population is 25 million and literacy is 86.34%.

Maharashtra, which has a population of 12.5 crore and literacy is here is 82.91%. In the year 2018, 515674 cases of crime were registered.

Tamil Nadu has a population of about 8 crore and 80.5% of its people are educated. In the year 2018, 499188 criminal cases were registered in Tamil Nadu.

Now we see the figures of those states where the percentage of literacy is less like Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh has a population of 3 crore 22 lakhs and its literacy rate is is 71%. Only 98233 criminal cases have been registered here in the year 2018.

Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country with population of 24 crores and literacy rate is around 70%. In the year 2018, 585157 criminal cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar has a population of 12 crore and has a literacy rate of 63.82%. In the year 2018, 262815 criminal cases were registered.

The population of Jharkhand is more than 4 crore with literacy rate of 67.63% but only 55664 criminal cases were registered in the year 2018.

It is clear from this those states having higher literacy rate, the number of crimes in that state is also high. In a state where the literacy rate is low, the number of criminal cases ate also less in that state. Educated persons are more involved in crimes than illiterate persons.

The number of crimes or crimes should not be linked to literacy rate or education, but the figures are telling the story. If we assess the state's population, literacy rate and the number of crimes, then we will find that in a state where the percentage of literacy is higher, the number of crimes are also higher. Somewhere education without focus on Indian values and culture is responsible.

