Hardships Of Having Politics As Profession

It is indeed a big challenge for normal people who though being of religious mind, but do not take ritual river-bath on certain important religious dates in severe cold. But it was significant to see a hi-fi politician of opposition taking river-bath on 12.02.2021 at Allahabad in Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Episode indeed reflects hardships of being in politics.

However it is satisfying to note that in present NDA rule at the Centre with BJP in majority, politicians of other political parties who till now adopted vote-bank politics of minority-appeasing pseudo-secularism, are now compelled to lure majority-votes also by all means.

—The Hawk Features