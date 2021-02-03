Happenings In Myanmar Require Cautious Approach By India

Military toppling democratically elected government with overwhelming majority in Myanmar is certainly a cause of worry for complete global world but more significantly for India because of Myanmar having 1500 kms long border with four north-eastern states of India including Arunachal Pradesh which also has border with China. It is noteworthy that China is the only country which has avoided criticising murder of democracy in Myanmar leading to doubts that China might have backed military toppling government in Myanmar that too when democratic design in Myanmar provided dominating say and role in governance f that country.

China is trying to influence Nepal for diluting relations of Nepal and China. In such a scenario, India will have to adopt a cautious approach on affairs of Myanmar in a manner that China may not be able to have a proxy-control on governance in Myanmar now under military rule. Myanmar under rule of Aung San Suu Kyi always supported India in tackling insurgency when Myanmar even allowed India to use its land for fighting insurgency. Many people of Indian origin came to India by leaving Myanmar with all their big assets voluntarily handed over to military rulers in earlier military coup more than half a century back.

—The Hawk Features