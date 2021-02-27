Till now totally non-effectiveness of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under Union Ministry of Petrochemicals was responsible for chances of big bribery in supply of generic medicines because of extra-ordinary high printed Maximum-Retail-Price MRP on these which at times was even ten times the distributor-price in wholesale medicine market of Bhagirath Palace (Delhi). NPPA does care for grievance lodged repeatedly at various portals including www.pgportal.gov.in , www.helpline.rb.nic.in , and at portal of Prime Minister

But now it noticed that even other consumables used in hospitals are also likewise have printed MRP much-much more than the wholesale price at which these are available at wholesale market of surgical-goods at Bhagirath Palace (Delhi). A box of 200 Accu-Check single-use lancing device with printed MRP of rupees 2200 was available only at rupees 400 only.

It is for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and also Department of Consumer Affairs at Central Government to seriously look into the matter, and ensure that MRP on all medicines and other consumables used in hospitals may have a maximum profit-margin over the ex-factory price or import-price. Responsibility should be fixed on those officers at NPPA who did not take any action on repeated grievances lodged at various portals in regard to extra-ordinary MRP printed on generic medicines.

—The Hawk Features