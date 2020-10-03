Good Samaritan Robert Vadra provided water to thirsty, perched ladies (and gents) marchers amid die-hard protests, protest marches, sloganeering against responsible UP Government, its CM Yogi Adityanath, Hathras Administration, Hathras DM, responsible (because of not checking law and order in proper control) for Hathras "Girl" Rape, clandestinely burning her dead body in the field in the heat of the night, its hiding DM Parveen Kumar, his ADM etc That Central Government haunted, hounded, harassed Robert Vadra continues to remain Good Samaritan is more than evident in his going out of the way to provide fundamental water + energy-boosting light snacks to the exhausting (Congress) ladies who tirelessly walked (along with equally exhaustive men walkers) under the "hot scorching sun" with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi from Delhi-border to Hathras. Its another thing that they were stopped at NOIDA border at the instance of "Ooparwale ka order hai" (Ooparwala who, they obstinately did not specify) from going to Hathras as the UP Administration, NOIDA, Greater NOIDA etc UP authorities were apprehensive of total collapse of law-n-order in the area spreading like wildfire to entire UP, onto other states including North-East, many states in whole country upto the village level if Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi along with their associates were allowed to go to Hathras village to meet the raped-deceased-exhumed girl's family members as it would immediately ignite wildfire of protest-violence etc. Hathras DM naturally was "scared" of the fallout. Perhaps, as was even CM etc in Lucknow.

Robert Vadra, very much part of the Rahul Gandhi-Priyanka Gandhi entourage, interestingly, all throughout maintained serving water to the marchers --- whether in motion or stationary --- so that they did not dehydration. And none of them had dehydration, indeed thanks to Robert, the concerned.

Commenting on his "concerned", "good samaritan" practical humanitarian gestures, host of people did say that RobertJi indeed is showing era of good samaritan is still very much existent.

—The Hawk Features