From partying with Mick Jagger to being 5-time CM: The incredible journey of Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, 72, has defied all predictions and won the state assembly elections to become the Odisha chief minister for the fifth consecutive term. Naveen Patnaik manages to keep the Modi wave at bay in Odisha by winning 115 of the 146 seats in the assembly. Naveen Patnaik made his political debut at the age of 51 in 1997. In 2000, Naveen Patnaik was made the Odisha chief minister after winning the state assembly elections.

In his 5th fifth term in a row, Naveen Patnaik is one of the top six longest-serving chief ministers in the country. As Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, 72, has defied all predictions and won the state assembly elections to become the Odisha chief minister for the fifth consecutive term.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has claimed that poverty levels in the state have dropped by 25 per cent over the past 20 years, precisely the period he has been ruling the state.

He said the state government reaffirms its commitment to intensify efforts in building an inclusive society.

"Odisha's transformative initiatives and policies have resulted in the sharpest drop in poverty, about 25 per cent, bringing millions out of poverty in last two decades," the stoic chief minister said.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, while addressing the recent inaugural session of the Assembly said that the state government is relentlessly working towards bringing down poverty levels to less than five per cent.

Odisha and Bihar are among the poorest states in the country.While 33.34 per cent of Bihar were poor in 2011-12, the correspondending number for Odisha in the same base year stood at 32.59 per cent, officials said.

The Odisha government had said its KALI (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme will will benefit small and marginal farmers and help in poverty reduction in the rural areas.

The state government's Mission Shakti scheme also helps rural women enhance their income which will help reduce poverty, they said.

Naveen's struggle with Odia language is well known and has been ever talked about or criticized since the time he took the political plunge. Patnaik, fondly referred to as Pappu by his family and friends, dons a white kurta and slippers for his routine wear; his sense of simple fashion is well familiar with all. Uninterrupted for 16 long years, he still rules Odisha as the Chief Minister which justifies Naveen's expertise as a tough political strategist!

Apart from what we all generally know, here is a compilation of an interesting & unique account of Naveen Patnaik's life.

Academic high-flyer & an art connoisseur : The academic years of Naveen rolled out in an elite way. He obtained his senior Cambridge certificate from the noted Doon School where even Sanjay Gandhi was one of his classmates and then he attended Delhi University for his Bachelor's Degree in Arts. Interestingly, back in Doon School, art was Naveen's favourite subject and he showed great inclination towards oil painting!

His boutique days of glitz and glamour : In an alluring way, Naveen dabbled in the world of high fashion. Very few might know that during 1960s, he had opened a fashion boutique named the Psychedelhi along with one of his close buddies in the capital's renowned Oberoi Hotel. His clients not only included the famous Beatles, he also landed up with projects for supplying designer clothes to exclusive outlets in London!

Writing is synonymous to love for Naveen:Naveen's literary fondness is well marked by the fact that he has penned not just one but four books of entirely unique genres. His three internationally acclaimed coffee table books are titled as A Second Paradise, A Desert Kingdom: The People of Bikaner and Garden of Life: An Introduction to the Healing Plants of India. The fourth one that follows is on the Sacred Geography of Puri which is an extensive compilation of the religious land of Puri!

A life of luxurious travels and high profile friends : For many years Naveen mostly lived abroad in the United States of America and travelled extensively till the age of 50. Patnaik always had a deep affinity for anything that symbolized artsy opulence, be it from any region of the world. In fact to him, Odisha was just a vacation home. Besides, his friendship with Mick Jagger and former U.S. First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy has been particularly famous. The bond with Jacqueline even led her to edit Naveen's book!

The political reluctance : Patnaik's sublime world came to a halt when Odisha's political responsibility fell on him after his father's death in April 1997. He did put up arguments of having never stayed in the state & his unfamiliarity with Odia language. But his mind was eventually changed after a meeting with the then Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, after which he got convinced to carry forward the political legacy of Biju Patnaik's. Since then, Naveen has survived the journey from being a political novice to one of Odisha's most charismatic leaders!

A proud holder of varied positions & titles:Naveen's companionship with art connoisseur Martand Singh, resulted in their partnership for setting up the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH). Patnaik has even served as a member of the Consultative Committee of Ministry of Steel & Mines, Member of Standing Committee on Commerce, and also on the post of Member Library Committee of Parliament.

His first trip abroad as the Chief Minister : Although travelled far and wide before being a politician, it was only in 2012 that Naveen made his maiden trip to the United Kingdom, after being in power for twelve years as Odisha's Chief Minister. Besides official discussions made during this trip, Patnaik inaugurated the first-ever exhibition of Orissa (now Odisha) handloom products in London to promote the state's craftsmanship!

Handsome praises for effectively handling the situation during Cyclone Phailin : The well executed Mission Zero Casualty before and after Cyclone Phailin of 2013 was extremely praiseworthy for Naveen Patnaik government. So much so, that United Nations felicitated Naveen for his massive preparedness and efficient model of disaster management. Through this compliment, Odisha became the first state in Southeast Asia to be honoured for disaster management by the United Nations.

A passionate bibliophile:Not only he is an amazing writer, but Naveen is also known to be a passionate reader. From Jane Austen, Malcolm Gladwell to books on architecture or jazz, Siberia or Lucknow, his collection is extensive & varied. Be it at his home or office, one can always find exclusive books on Winston Churchill, Barack Obama, a few by Strobe Talbott or Open by Andre Agassi. Every selection is interspersed with thin Georgette Heyer paperbacks which can be noticed on the shelves.

Low in fashion, high on appreciation :In contrast to other well booted dignitaries, it is Naveen's simple and grounded demeanour which has earned him the likes of many. There was even an instance when he was bestowed with the title of being the 'coolest' chief minister for sitting comfortably with his chappals under his feet, even at the prestigious Make In India Initiative meet.

