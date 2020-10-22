Frenetic Hunt For Could-Be Brahman Leaders In AP

Frenetic hunt for a Brahmin Leader cum Brahmin Chief Minister presently is on among all political parties in entire Andhra Pradesh and in all throughout the world wherever the Andhrites are for a AP-suiting Andhrite-Brahmin Leader --- never mind even if he/she is Kalyug that is today adhering Brahmin, whether he or she --- as without him or her as Chief Minister, AP's all prosperity is gone and it is fast drying up with dried-resources, facilities, glitter, glamour, glitz…inherently being felt among all political circles --- including the state's (in)famous all varieties of Left circles --- now desperately on a lookout for a Brahmin as only he/she can 'correct' AP from its present predicament od near-extinction.



64-years-old, Andhra Pradesh has never ever felt the need of a Brahmin leader (with the exception being late P V Narasimha Rao who too as CM of AP was never allowed by non-Brahmins to complete his Chief Ministerial term and he was ignominously pushed to the Centre unceremoniously; what's more? The anti-Brahmin feeling then was so wide, vivid that Rao was defeated in 1984 Congress-sweeping Parliament elections in AP and had to be elected from Ramtek in Maharashtra that too in post-Indira Gandhi assassination Lok Sabha Elections wherein in AP, Congress swept except Rao Gaaroo!).

Today Andhrites of all hues are realising adverse of 'no love lost for Brahmins' resulting in near-collapse of the state in all front whereas, the state cut out from it Telangana is reaching at the crescendo of all kinds of prosperity keeping the state's people gleeful and passing AP far back in terms of all round upwardly progress(es).

Coming back to AP-hunt for Brahmins --- at least a dozen of them needed and spread in all parties : Telugu Brahmins fall under the Pancha Dravida Brahmin classification of the Brahmin community in India.The Brahmins of Andhra Pradesh in consideration include Vaidikis, Niyogis, Deshasthas and Dravidulu. They are divided on the basis of Vedic traditions that they follow such as Smartha, Madhva, and Sri Vaishnava. Vaidiki Brahmins are Smarthas, while Niyogi Brahmins have Smarthas and Sri Vaishnavas among them.[12] The Dravidulu are migrants from Tamil Nadu. Deshastha Brahmins are mainly divided into two groups Deshastha Madhva Brahmins (or Madhwa Brahmins) and Deshastha Smartha Brahmins (or Smartha Brahmins). Eventhough the Deshasthas are migrants from Maharashtra and North Karnataka regions, they completely adapted themselves to the Telugu ways, especially in food. In Telangana, Deshastha Brahmins are spread through out all the districts of the state, while in Andhra Pradesh, they are mainly concentrated in the districts of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari, especially in the cities of Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittore, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Guntur and Hyderabad.The mother tongue of Deshastha Brahmins in Telugu states is either Marathi or Kannada, but many of them adopted Telugu as their mother tongue. Marriage alliance between Deshastha Brahmins, Telugu Brahmins and Karnataka Brahmins takes place quite frequently ---- all extremely vital now for the Andhrite politicians of all parties including Telengana Raksha Samiti (TRS) which too now is spreading its wings in AP sensing fading parties in the AP in the absence of Brahmins. A Brahmin himself, TRS Chief and Telengana CM, Chandrashekhar Rao himself is a pedigreed Brahmin. And lo and behold! He is doing extremely well in Telengana which is with him, of him, for him . He is now being percolated into neighbouring AP by the high-ups in AP so that he can lend them a sizable number of Brahmins who would be AP-bosses in the coming days. AP CM Y S JaganMohan Reddy's reactions to it yet are unknown as he has chosen to maintain stone silence for obvious reasons. His late CM-father Y S RajShekhar Reddy was tolerated in the (united) state because he dis not allow AP to unsettle in any way whereas his son JaganMohan remains indifferent except furthering his own "sky-reaching-causes-to-make-him-omnipotent".

Whats more? The high-ups in the state unabashedly confess, submit, lament that the 175-MLA State Assembly does not have a single Brahmin MLA as the Barhmins never have been accorded any notice because they are Brahmins. Now their void is being felt by allin the state and all are realizing that at least a dozen Brahmins are necessary in the State Aassembly that even now is a strict no-no for them because of their flagrant superciliousness which is irritating, ridiculous, irksome, mitigating, malicious, disparaging to others as they feel lowly which they detest. That has been so till now. But with changing circumstances, they have compromised with their predicament with the state's immediate Brahminical requirement/s…They thus are veritably paying obeisance to the Brahmins and desperately pleading with them to "save them" and "the state AP" with their aashirvaad and leadership in all strata of the AP. At the time of writing, there are some who have agreed to oblige them without any pre condition/s. Interestingly, in rarest of rare happening in other state assemblies, AP Assembly does not have even 1 Brahmin MLA as castewise break up among them are : Reddy - 50 Kaapu & Balija - 24&2 Kamma - 17 T Kaapu - 7 K velama - 5 Yadava -6 S Balija - 4 Vysyas -4 Muslims -4 Raju - 4 Matysakara - 3 Velama - 2 Bramins -2 Kalinga -2 Gavara -1 Boya/Lingayath - 1 Rajaka - 1 SC - 29 ST - 7

—The Hawk Features