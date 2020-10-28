Fraternity in the basic spirit of Hinduism

Forgetting our suffering, trying to relieve suffering of another is fraternity. Fraternity is the core of Hinduism. Fraternity is the foundation of Hinduism. Hinduism has assimilated many religions, sects, cultures and ideologies. No other religion in the world shows this feeling so clearly.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his divine address of Dussehra, put the same feeling of Hindutva with great ease. Day of Dussehra is very important for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was founded 95 years ago on 27 September 1925 on the day of Dussehra by Dr. Hedgwar. Today Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has over 80 lakh active members who are engaged in the service of humanity.

The entire world has adopted Indian culture due to the Corona pandemic. Keeping shoes outside the house, greeting with folding hands, washing hands and feet after returning from outside were important parts of Indian culture. We were forgetting our old culture. Today we are again imbibing our glorious culture.

A few decades ago, family members used to sit together and discuss. Problems were solved through discussion and negotiations. Family relations were strengthened through dialogue. Today the situation has changed. Conversation is less with family members, conversation is more with outside people. We give more time to those whom we do not know. We are trying to impress those whom we do not know. Family relations are being destroyed by social media. The corona gave people time to stay home. The youngsters got chance to learn from experience of elders. This fading culture is being rekindled.

There is a need to increase social harmony. Seeing caste, language, province and class is not friendship. By spending time together, the interaction increases the intensity of the relationship. The spirit of indigenization should spread throughout the country. Mother tongue should be the basis of education. The progress of the nation is possible only through indigenous medicine, indigenous education and indigenous farming.

Political selfishness, bigotry, self-centered mentality promotes anti-national activities. This is dangerous for the national and cultural unity of the country. It needs to be checked. Strong laws and tough decisions are the solution to this problem.

To assimilate Hindutva, no person is required to renounce his or her worship method, language, work or specialty of the province. Dedication to the country, respect for all individuals, respect for all ideas, respect for diversity, any person can join Hindutva by renouncing the separatist spirit. Hindutva is for everyone. There is special emphasis on speaking truth in Hinduism but truth must also be pleasant. This sentiment is characteristic of Hindu culture and Hinduism. Speak the truth but pleasant truth. Don't speak the bitter truth. Do not lie. This is the Sanatan Dharma. This is Hindutva.

