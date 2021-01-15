Forgotten recommendations of National Commission for Review of the Constitution

Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government at the centre in the year 2000 constituted Nation Commission for Review of the Constitution with Justice (retired) Manepalli Narayan Rao Venkatachaliah as its chairperson submitting report of the Commission in the year 2002. But important recommendations of the Commission are not yet implemented despite strong majority of BJP in Lok Sabha.

Central government should initiate a discussion on report of the Commission for taking a final view on implementation of the same. It is quite usual to ignore recommendations of Commissions set at high public-cost to the exchequers even by the political rulers having set up these Commissions.

—The Hawk Features