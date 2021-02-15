Our world has changed

And our lives have changed

Like never before ans families suffering

Every day and I feel your pain and our

Happiness has gone away and it's only pain today

Hiding our tears as they fall in the rain

Saying I'm fine when I'm anything but fine

And when will this heartache ever go away

And indeed my skin is on fire

My skin is burning within me and

No more hug's or kisses today it's

Just sadness for the world today

Coronavirus coronavirus is here

And it's taken so many loved ones away

And loneliness really hurts you

It kills you deep inside and

I'm lost without you in my life and

The world has changed so much

Coronavirus not going away

And darkness surrounds the world

And it's so cold and painful

And our warm hugs

Have all faded away

Just like our loved every day

And nobody to hold more and I watch

As a lonely tear rolls down my face

But I promise you all I'll love

And pray for everyone

Who's suffering from coronavirus

Every day.





—The Hawk