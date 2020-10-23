For $5 Tn Eco: Multi Storeyed Flats In Priceless LBZ

Only multi storeyed high rise towers and priceless flats therein in priceless Lutyens Bungalow Zone or LBZ in NEW Delhi. The priceless area --- many, many times more costlier than the country's costliest real estate Nariman Point in Mumbai --- spread over 2,800-hectare area in Lutyens' Delhi, with bungalows (houses) for government ministers, officials and their administrative offices, since the British Raj. The zone stretches up to Lodhi Road in the south.

In order to create development control norms, the Ministry of Urban Development constituted the 'New Delhi Redevelopment Advisory Committee' (NDRAC) in 1972, when the redevelopment of the areas around the walled city, north of Connaught Place and on Prithviraj Road was taken up. Thus the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ) was first notified in 1988 and later modified in 2003. These are the Delhi Ridge on the west adjoining the Presidents Estate; the connected green of Nehru Park, the Race Course and the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Safdarjang airport, Safdarjang Tomb, and the almost contiguous Lodi Garden on the south; the Delhi Golf Club on the south-east, and on the eastern side across the LBZ ...

LBZ's asset : presence of major public green open areas on three sides of the LBZ. These are the Delhi Ridge on the west adjoining the Presidents Estate; the connected green of Nehru Park, the Race Course and the Delhi Gymkhana Club, Safdarjang airport, Safdarjang Tomb, and the almost contiguous Lodi Garden on the south; the Delhi Golf Club on the south-east, and on the eastern side across the LBZ boundary along Mathura Road is the large green expanse of the Zoological Garden, with the Purana Qila at one end and Humayun Tomb at the other. This resource of green areas is the most valuable asset, not only of the LBZ but of the entire city of Delhi, because of the fresh air and natural beauty that the green areas represented. Sub-zone grade 1, where architectural and landscape restoration is indicated. This sub-zone includes the public greens of the Delhi Ridge and other open areas described in the analysis above; it also includes the Presidents Estate, the Central Vista, Princes Park, and extends south to include Teen Murti House and bungalows up to the Gymkhana Club, as well as the bungalows between Akbar Road and the Central Vista. This area contains the finest examples of the imperial architecture of Lutyens, and this needs to be maintained in its original form to serve as a heritage treasure house – almost as a living museum.

The towering past-Qutab Minar height-passing multi-storeyed buildings will have judicious mixture of names like Atal Behari Vajpayee Tower, Deen Dayal Upadhayay Tower, Cornwalis Road, Baird Road, Clive Road, King George's Avenue, Curzon Road, Hardinge Tower, Old Mill Road, Pradhan Mantri Tower, Kitchener Road, Shri Ram Tower, Laxman Minar, Havelock Tower, Janta Janardan Tower, Jan Nayak Tower, Lok Shakti Tower, Jog Shakti Tower, Yoga Tower, Pranayam Tower, Dhyana Tower etc, etc.

Eaxch tower will be complete "city within city like", a veritable treat for the stayers herein, say those in know of matters relating here.



