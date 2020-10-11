First Of 31 Lakh NGOs

Amid 31 lakh NGOs (many of whom are under CBI scanner presently on various economic offences etc charges and thus are chhh!) in the country today, the Ist NGO was opened in 1917, 103 years ago, continues to thrive today unscathed as then. It is The Bengal Home Industries Association. It was founded by Gaganendra Nath Tagore, uncle of world famed, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. That NGO was duly (In 1916, a group of public spirited citizens of Kolkata recognizing the need for an organization to assist in re-establishing cottage industries on a firm basis, founded the Bengal Home Industries Association and registered it under the Indian companies act VII (section 26) in 1917. The first Honorary secretary of this association was the renowned artist Sri Gaganendra Nath Tagore, who designed the very first scarf with a beautiful traditional motif.). duly registered and the status quo continues even today. Interestingly, this NGO still thrives on helping artisans from all over to sell their products ceaselessly). …Compared to it, 31 lakh (perhaps minus The Bengal Home Industries Association) NGOs now are operating in India but many of them already are under the CBI scanner due to flouting of rules, mismanagement, violation of Government rules etc…Their names already are listed in the Ministry of Social Justice Website. According to the affidavit filed by the CBI in the Supreme Court Friday, there are a total of around 31 lakh NGOs in 26 states. Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana are still to adduce information about the number of NGOs, so the total number of NGOs will be more than 31 lakh. Besides, more than 82,000 NGOs are registered in seven Union Territories.

The total number of schools in the country is around 15 lakh, as per the data compiled by the Planning Commission of India in 2011. The commission had calculated the number of schools, classifying them as primary, upper primary, secondary, lower secondary and higher secondary. The number inheres the peril of duplication since one school building may have primary as well as upper primary schooling — more than one level of education in the same building.



In March 2011, total number of government hospitals in the country was 11,993, with 7.84 lakh beds. Of these, 7,347 hospitals were in rural areas with 1.60 lakh beds and 4,146 hospitals in urban areas with 6.18 lakh beds. The number of NGOs also exceed the number of policemen in the country. According to the National Crime Records Bureau data in 2014, there were 17.3 lakh policemen across the country, as against a sanctioned India has 31 lakh NGOs, twice the number of schools, 250 times number of govt hospitals strength of 22 lakh. This accounts for one policeman for 709 people. Add 13 lakh armed forces personnel to the number of policemen, and the total number of NGOs will be equal to the combined strength of both.

The CBI has told the court it will complete its exercise in the next two months after Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana also furnish the requisite data. Next week, the court will take up the PIL filed by advocate M L Sharma who has sought a CBI inquiry into affairs of all the NGOs lacking accountability.

—The Hawk Features