Farmers' Agitation Against Agricultural-Legislations Can Be Ended Logically By Withdrawing All Legislations

Huge money being spent on on-going farmer-agitation in and around Delhi for last more than 50 days with heavy funds spent on providing extra luxurious facilities reveal that either the agitation is funded by non-farmers (middlemen and foreign agencies) or by our extra-rich farmers habitual of living in such extra luxury and affording to invest heavily on the agitation.

On the contrary, most Indians are poor. Even mute category of tax-paying middle-income people cannot even dream of such luxury. It is totally unfair and illogical that middle-income honest persons have to bear taxation-dose to bear cost at public-exchequer to tackle such agitations heavily funded by extra super rich farmers beneficiary of totally tax-free agricultural income.

Best is that central government may unconditionally withdraw all the agricultural legislations (old or new) freeing farmers to adopt any mode of sale of their agricultural produce as per their sweet will maintaining phenomenon of Minimum-Support-Price (MSP) only. But at the same time, Income Tax may be levied on agricultural income as per exemption-limit and tax-rates for other people. This will in turn abolish large-scale tax-evasion by hi-fi politicians and known celebrities decorated with national honours turning their black money in white by showing it as tax-free agricultural-income as produce from their luxurious farm-houses or infertile land purchased at throw-away price just to show agricultural produce for claiming tax-free income. Taxing agricultural income will in no way affect ordinary farmers because of basic exemption-limit of rupees five lakhs from Income Tax and lower tax-slab for next rupees five lakhs.

—The Hawk Features