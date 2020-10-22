Entire CP To Be 1 Mall...Biggest In World

Its time its vividly visualised that entire round-shaped out-of-businesses Connaught Place will be 1, 2, 3 or 4 mall/s (if need be, the buildings could well be 4/5 storeyed) storing just everything under the sun. This will be emulated in other giant shoppinng centres in the Capital City + NCR + other cities as well including Mumbai etc. …These will be instant hit not only with the masses of all hues but among the South Asia, South East Asia and even, West Asia etc because India is a mass destination-point there and in other countries as well.Even innumerable people from Greece and many such low profile but hugely moneyed countries want to partake of "India" because of its time immemorial history, craze among them. With them, the all round revenue contributing to $ 5 Tn economy is self-evident, say knowledgable officers in Government and varied Think Tanks.

At a time when India is targeting never-heard-of, never-even-imagined $ 5 Tn (Retail) Economy which now is (easily) achievable, sheer thanks to the realistic innovation visualisation of Narendra Modi, such practical masses-involving methods --- details given below --- are all set to significantly easily contribute along with other major factors toward that target by 2024 and may be far before that…(USA consumer sales alone hit $6 trillion in 2018). Helping Modi achieve $ 5 Tn Economy are Walmart, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Sears, Victoria's Secret, Continental Grain Companies, Golden Harvest Seeds, Cargill, Monsanto, Allen Family Foods, Gurney's Seed and Nursery Company, Hatfield Quality Meats, Seaboard Corporation, Del Monte Foods, Hollandia Produce, Willamette Valley Fruit Company, Chiquita Brands International, Horizon Organic, Dow AgroSciences, Freight Farms, JBS S.A., HRG Group, Empire Kosher, Premium Standard Farms,Wish Farms,Zeeland Farm Services, Riceland Foods, Seminis, DNA Plant Technology, The Andersons, Seneca Foods, Farm Fresh To You, DuPont Pioneer, Gold Kist and more. Add to them similar enterprises from UK, Europe, etc. The status of $ 5 Tn-achievability can easily be imagined! Yes, there are more ways being pursued to contribute to achieve that target and it is now widely being said in the governmental circles that $5Tn Economy, no problem at all.

—The Hawk Features