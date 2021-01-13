Enjoy Tradition of Patangbaji safely

Makar Sankranti festival is very popular Indian festival. Flying Patangs(Kite flying) occurs on its peak during this time in many Indian states. Kite flying is like a tradition and trend in India especially in northern and western parts regions. Flying kites is commonly called Patangbaji. It is a kind of sport activity among young people. Kite flying is a popular across South Asian Countries. India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and many more countries are well known for flying kites sports and festivals. Kite flying has a fascinating history. The Indian literature and history tells that kite flying was a very popular sport of the kings and Nawabs here. There was a time during 20th century when kite battles in the sky were enjoyed a great. International kite flying festival is also organized in India in January month. Rajasthan celebrates a series of kite flying competitions every year. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi states also popular for flying kites occasions.

Kite flying usually happens from January to April months when weather is pleasant and clear sky makes it more joyful. Kite runner flies kites with passion and high enthusiasm. There are kite flying clubs in many cities. Ruling kites in the skies seems like a harmless sporty activity, but it can also be deadly for others. Kite string slit may cause serious injury to any live. These threads now days are coated with metal and glass for making it much strong. The kite flying string is of two types, Manjha and Saddi. Manja is abrasives thread strong in nature and helps to take off the kite at starting. Saddi is a blunt thread use to reach kites high. Indian kites strings are made up of cotton fibers generally. These traditional threads are free from any glass and metal components.

Chinese Mhaja has taken over Indian market in last few years. It is a special and strong string. It is has a high demand among kite lovers. These strings are made up of nylon with abrasives metal coatings. This coating makes it sharper. It is made to cut down kites. It is highly dangerous. Metal coated string becomes good conductor of electricity which also may be lethal. Such killere threads often cause fatal cuts on birds, animals and people too. Chinese kite flying string is banned in many states. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2016 had put a ban on Chinese Manja. Metal and glass coated strings has killed many people after their throats were slit in last few years. A media reports say that 17 incidents of people getting injured with Chinese kite threads were reported on August 15 in NCR. Kite flying activities peak on Independence Day and on some other occasions.

Young kids and youth love flying kites. They are using Chinese strings. These strings do not visible easily around us. Falling kite strings can be lethal. When a kite falls with Chinese manjha it can harm anyone. These also have been blamed for the many deaths during recent years. In many accidents these Chinese kite strings has caught unsuspecting two wheeler riders and taken lives. Their throats were severely injured by a thread wrapped in it. Many of such accidents are not taken seriously by local administration. These strings also harm our ecological system. Countless birds also fall prey or seriously injured to such killer kite threads. This dangerous Chinese cord continues to be available freely in several cities and towns. Kite flying lovers too understand its lethality. Local administration and civil societies can also educate people on it. We must enjoy kite flying festivals, traditions and sports. We can use and promote Indian kite Manja instead of Chinese strings. Our small consideration can make a big difference. It will boost our local products and also save many lives.

