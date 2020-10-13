Energy Security: Acceptance Of Solar Panels And Electric Vehicles

The International Energy Agency (IEA), established in 1970 to coordinate a strong response to disruptions to oil supplies, describes energy security as the uninterrupted availability of energy sources at an affordable price. It means guaranteeing sufficient, reliable energy supplies at fair prices and in ways that do not jeopardize primary national values and objectives. Economies that depend on limited securities of non-renewable energy sources are less energy secure than those enriched with plenty of diverse energy supplies. Diverse energy systems are more resilient and versatile to shocks in energy supplies. How should such a country ensure its Energy Security? expansion

India's uptake of renewables is driven by the appearance of new and cheaper energy technologies and the necessity to reduce air pollution. Indian energy demand is, and will remain, significantly price sensitive. India has policies for ensuring its energy security. The Indian government promotes solar panels and electric vehicles for transportation and household needs, but its result is not clearly visible on the ground level now.

Overall, India's rooftop solar capacity increased to about 3.4 gigawatts (GW) in September, at a yearly growth rate of 75%, but most of it came from commercial and industrial sectors. The government has also been highlighting the need to scale up electric vehicle manufacturing. According to a Niti Aayog report, India needs a minimum of 10 GWh of cells by 2022. Besides the Centre, many state governments came up with comprehensive policies on electric vehicles. Several states set goals to attract enormous investments for the EV segment. Electric and solar energy acceptance in the market is delaying due to various reasons as a high investment, lack of financing options, and, most importantly, lack of quality products and consumer awareness.

The followings are the strategies to ensure the population's behaviour change for acceptance of Solar Energy for household needs and Electric Vehicles for transportation requirements.

Price and Subsidy Factor

Price regulation is a critical factor for expanding solar equipment and Electric vehicles, as most of India's population is middle-class in terms of economic condition. If the price of available options is above the majority's reach, it will be very tough to expand. Solar rooftops and Electric Vehicles should be subsidized for domestic and rural buyers to lure new customers. It is difficult for customers to shift suddenly to a new scenario, especially for domestic purposes.

Infrastructure and Technology

India lacks the required infrastructure and technology to build high-efficiency and economical products in the energy equipment manufacturing field. With a precise focus on these, we would achieve mass acceptance for Solar Panels and Electric Vehicles.

Manufacturers and Quality

There are very few manufacturers in the solar equipment manufacturing field; the few who are working are not quality-oriented. The vehicle industry should also be encouraged to produce electric vehicles. The government should promote new manufacturers and existing as well to encourage then to produce energy-efficient products.

Awareness Drives

The government should organize programs and drives to increase awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of switching or staying. It will help customers in self-realization about energy security values.

To make sure that the suggested strategies work, we have to strengthen a few things first. If we lack ground zero of our essential structures, conditions, or policies. It will become tougher to imply our strategies in the first place.



The main drawback of rooftop Solar Panels is, it will not work correctly in the gray areas. It is a ubiquitous question, 'what will happen in rainy weather or gray areas?'. Unquestionably, no human can command the environment, but we must provide an alternative for buyers, like a chargeable solar battery with an inverter.

In the case of Electric Vehicles, there are also some doubts and misconceptions in the customer's mind. If someone makes up his mind to purchase an electric vehicle, he must confirm that electricity will be available, and, on a long trip, how and where he will recharge his vehicle. The resolutions for these questions come from our basic structure and policy of electricity distribution and production. If we want the population to trust Electric vehicles, then they must trust electricity availability also. Companies or the government must build charging stations in routes for relevance and assurance for the charging availability.

