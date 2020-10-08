End Of Dravida In Dravidan Parties

Bye Bye To Dravida in Dravida name inlcuded in political parties in the Tamil Nadu State because Dravida is already out and gone with the wind into sheer wilderness coupled with Dravida-name included in political parties in the state are now all set to change their names and go to the ensuing hustings with new nomenclarure all throughout the state what with the masses in the state have already let their anti-temperament on usage of Dravida --- they associate this term with poor, neglected, downtrodeen which they are not as they all roll in 'diamonds, cobalt to say the least and all of them are parvenues --- known to their political leaders and their parties which use Dravida name and insult them which they will no more allow to happen in the entire state.Those parties which now are directly affected by such mass aversity inclue : Dravidar Kazhagam,Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam,Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam,All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam,Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Kazhagam,Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Latchiya Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

All these parties are solid in terms of their fixed vote banks all throughout the state and have been ruling the roost among the Tamilians of all hues since many decades. For the first time since then, they are facing stumbling block in terms of aversity from the people who no more want to be addressed as Dravida or wish to be seen associated with Dravida as they all are Dravida any way but they are far more Big Shot than many so-called established Upper Castes in the entire state without any inhibition. Also amid them, they already have rid themselves of caste shackles and are as supercilious as many at most 1% Aiyars and Aiyengers like Subramaniam Swamy (Aiyenger), Nirmala Sitaraman (Aiyenger), Mani Shankar A Aiyar (Aiyar) and a few others. About them :The dominance of Brahmins was also evident in the membership of the Madras Legislative Council. During 1910–20, eight out of the nine official members (appointed by the Governor of Madras) were Brahmins. Apart from the appointed members, Brahmins also formed the majority of the members elected to the council from the district boards and municipalities. During this period the Madras Province Congress Committee (regional branch of the Indian National Congress) was also dominated by Brahmins. …Brahmans were the Mylapore factioncomprising Chetpet Iyers and Vembakkam Iyengars, the Egmore faction led by the editor of The Hindu, Kasturi Ranga Iyengar and the Salem nationalists led by C. Rajagopalachari. A fourth non-Brahmin faction rose to compete with them and became the Justice party.

They dominated Tamil Nadu. Entered Periyar Ramaswamy. He changed the complexion of Tamil Nadu caste politics by becoming synonymous with non Brahmins or Dravidas who as now then also accounted for nearly 99% of Tamil Nadu population. Thus no need of Brahmans and they were ousted. …It continued till now not really now, Dravidas-due to their mammoth all-round prosperity-turned-into-"Pragmatic Brahmans" are in and the Dravida is out. It then obviously tantamount ouster of "Dravida" nomenclature and parties.

—The Hawk Features