Employee Conflicts And Relationship

Conflict in all kinds of circumstances can occur between individuals or within groups. The absence of conflict can signal the absence of successful interaction due to the large range of differences between people. Conflict should not be seen as good or bad, but rather as a necessity to help establish positive relationships between individuals and groups. If it is constructive or damaging can decide the means and how the dispute is handled. In the situation where the CEO of a small company faces the situation of conflict between two employees, who had been working together for a long time but recently appeared to have a significant conflict of values, that was affecting their entire environment of the department. Both employees approached the CEO at different times and by their line manager. They spent increasing amounts of time talking to them, taking notes of their statements, visiting their line manager, and generally finding it hard to get on with their work. The conversations were time-consuming.

The line manager attempted to deal with the case in informal conversations, but ultimately, the issue led one of the parties to complain of harassment against the other. The matter was dealt with internally and ended in a disciplinary warning, which simply led to matters disintegrating. The rest of the employees inevitably fell into two camps, and relations between staff reached an all-time low when one party refused to pass important clien information to the other, and a complaint ensued from the client.

It is crucial that the staff are comfortable with each other, have a good relationship, and work in close collaboration towards a common aim in order for the organization to perform better. Instead of taking it as a burden, people feel responsible and inspired to do good work and enjoy their work. Set up a meeting and get to the root problem to have an open, frank, and truthful dialogue between them to hammer out a resolution. We will have to put on the hat of a facilitator, get the staff engaged in a private room, and include instructions that remind them to treat each other constructively and respectfully. If we have a Human Resources department, have someone with us too. This individual can act as a witness and take notes. When moderating the debate, remain impartial. We have to distinguish our feelings from our supposed feelings. When moderating the discussion, stay neutral. Our own emotions and our interest over one of the staff or our relationship must be isolated. Let them freely speak. Listen and be gentle with both sides, give them turns to encourage them to

narrate their side of the story. Focus on conduct and concerns rather than personalities. The dispute's outcome does not have to end with an arrangement at the end of the day. They will often agree to disagree, but with respect. Everyone must understand and acknowledge this difference in opinion or perspective and answer how to go forward with their work.

It is one of the most realistic approaches to managing employee disputes. We will have to come up with a decision on the situation. Propose a practical and actionable approach once we will work this out. Let the workers know that we are not indifferent to the entire situation and that the means can be facilitated so that a dispute like this does not happen in the future. Moreover, if there has been a severe breach, be firm, and behave accordingly. Do not discuss the argument with other staff who are not personally involved. Often, the dispute's essence can be delicate, private, and even very dangerous, as a case of abuse. Employees at odds with each other may or may not like it. However, with factual information, such events must be registered. In other words, think about who was involved, what it was about, when it happened, where and how it happened, like a journalist reporting.

The above approaches may not work in some situations where both parties are not ready for a conversation or are already at the extreme of the decision. No matter what approach we opt for unless employes do not interact with each other and refuse to have a word for the problem's settlement, it will not work. So interaction and a 'will' to resolve the issue is a must for any conflict between employees.



—The Hawk Features