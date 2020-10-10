Emotional Competence: Strategy For Improvement At Workplace

The organization whose employees possess emotional competence can work to maximize effectiveness. The emotional competence only increases the organization's success, no matter how that success is measured. Lack of emotional competence causes misunderstanding among the employees, resulting in a lack of leadership, teamwork, partnership, and vision. Due to a lack of emotional competence, the organization's agenda and employees' professional goals do not align. It will result in poor customer service, lack of brainstorming ideas and hamper its development.

There are many efforts made in the past to help employees improve their emotional competence. Training and development interventions that have been developed and evaluated in the past appear to be effective in enhancing the emotional competence and work performance. These "best practices," along with a large body of research on training, development, and behavior change, suggest several guidelines that can help people design better programs in the future. Examples of effective programs include management training interventions, communication and empathy training with physicians, teaching police to handle conflict, stress management training, self-management training, training for unemployed workers, and personnel selecting based on emotional competence.

Emotional competence can do wonders for business because using it will make employees understand how people and relationships function. Emotionally competent colleagues will consistently excel in leadership, teamwork, partnership, and vision because they will have insight into their relationships with the staff, organizations, directors, customers, competitors, networking contacts, etc. An emotionally competent person employs motivated, productive, efficient, effective, and their goals will be more aligned with the organization's agenda as emotional intelligence applies to every human interaction in business. Having a high average of emotionally competent staff will help with customer service, brainstorming ideas, company presentations, and myriad other activities.

The behavior change strategy that can be employed to Improve lack of emotional competence:

Preparation

The strategy is initiated by assessing the employees' needs and their strengths and limitations and the detailed feedback about their emotional competence. The employees will be given different learning methods to choose from, and they will be encouraged to participate in the learning process. It is essential to link learning goals to personal values, motivating them to take part in something.

Training

The positive relationship among the trainer and the learners maximizes self-directed change. The goals must be exact, and breaking those goals into manageable steps makes the learning easy. The frequent feedback after every step is essential because feedback shows us the reality of our understanding of going in the right direction. They are further using desirable behavior models, enhancing insight into emotions and thought patterns, and preventing relapse by preparing people for mental slips.

Transfer and Evaluation

The transferring and maintaining of skills learned will be ensured by encouraging using the skills learned on the job and providing an organizational culture that supports learning. Finally, it is crucial to evaluate the change that has come from training by conducting evaluation research.

Suppose the supportive environment during the whole process is not favorable. In that case, i.e., the organization does not implement a robust policy framework towards emotional competence. The strategy may not work, but if the environment is supportive in nature and favorable for learning, then the proposed strategy will work. Suppose the process and its implementation by the employees are seen to be relevant for their professional careers. In that case, they will be encouraged to participate in the process and try to gain maximum learning. But if the whole process is not seen as relevant to the employees involved in the learning process, then the third step will not be implemented, resulting in wastage of the trainer and employees' entire effort. The coordination between the trainer and employees is not right, then the learning process will not be fruitful, and the final result will no improvement in emotional competence.





—The Hawk Features