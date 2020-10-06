Economy in the time of Corona

By Oct 4, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in over 35,182,645 confirmed cases and over 1,038,810 deaths globally with looming economic crisis and recession. Social distancing and self-isolation have reduced the workforce across all economic sectors causing many to lose their jobs. The outbreak has a detrimental effect on global healthcare systems with a ripple effect on every aspect of human life. To 'flatten the curve', governments have put in place border closures. These travel restrictions constitute the world's largest economies, including India, sparking fears of an impending economic crisis and recession. Countries have imposed several protective measures like social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel, and a ban on congregations.

COVID-19 has adversely impacted all levels of education. Different countries have introduced measures, ranging from complete closure in India to targeted closure in some other parts of Europe. UNESCO estimate says around 900 million students are affected. The outbreak has impacted social mobility, whereby schools are no longer able to provide free school meals. Additionally, there is a wide disparity amongst populations with a higher income who can access technology to ensure education continues digitally during social isolation.





COVID-19 has affected communities, businesses, and organisations globally, inadvertently affecting the financial markets and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt an enormous challenge for healthcare systems worldwide. Healthcare workers' risk is one of the most significant vulnerabilities of healthcare systems worldwide. Considering that most healthcare workers cannot work remotely, strategies, including the early deployment of viral testing for asymptomatic and frontline healthcare staff, are imperative. High healthcare costs, shortages of equipment like N95 face masks, ICU beds, and ventilators have ultimately exposed patient care delivery weaknesses.

The hospitality and travel industry seems to be hit hardest, with hourly workers facing potentially devastating hardships. Overall, the COVID-19 crisis has led to international distortions for the hospitality industry and significant slumps for the Indian hotel market. The tourism sector is one of the hardest-hit due to COVID-19, impacting travel supply and demand. The real estate industry is facing significant uncertainty due to COVID-19. Some brokers are offering house tours via online tools to minimize the risk of infection. Brokers around India ask potential buyers to preregister for viewings to gauge their level of interest and likelihood of purchase. Additionally, thousands of workers worldwide have been made redundant or placed on a temporary, unpaid leave of absence. Inevitably, this will significantly impact individuals' abilities to pay rent, mortgages, and various household expenditures. COVID-19 has a substantial impact on sporting schedules, as some of the world's largest sporting events come to a standstill in 2020. The International Olympic Committee was committed to staging the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this summer immediately. However, they had to postpone the games to 2021. These are but a few examples; golf, tennis, cricket, athletics, basketball, rugby, cycling, boxing, snooker, and ice-skating fixtures have all faced cancellations and delays in an attempt to curb the spread of disease. Inevitably, this will have a significant financial burden, the gravity of which has yet to become known. Social distancing precautions are significant to the containing COVID-19, which has left hospitals in turmoil, having reached maximal capacity, thus forcing various countries to turn towards technological solutions to care for patients. The demand for respiratory ventilators has skyrocketed this year. However, the current supply does not meet demand. Governments around the world are leaving no stone unturned to buy ventilators.





The food sector has been put under immense strain due to people panic-buying and stockpiling food leading to increased concerns about shortages of food products such as long-life milk, pasta, rice, and tinned vegetables. Companies are struggling with excessive bookings, with deliveries arriving late. Concerns about food running out also mean that vulnerable populations cannot afford to stockpile may not find food. In response, the Indian government has made efforts to provide specific populations with food parcels and free meals to collect and take home. These populations include high-risk vulnerable individuals such as the elderly with no support network and schoolchildren of low-income families. The government has also reduced restrictions on delivery hours. Independent supermarkets have also been affected by the high demand for food products. Due to this, many of these stores are at risk of permanent closure, and many of their employees have lost their jobs.

These unprecedented times call for resilient and strong leadership in healthcare, business, government, and broader society. Immediate relief measures for those that may fall through the cracks is the need of the hour. A broad socioeconomic development plan and an ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship are what today demands. It is prudent that the governments and all other institutions, together, continuously re-assess and re-evaluate the status-quo to ensure that the 'whatever it takes' promise is genuinely delivered.





—The Hawk Features