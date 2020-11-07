Donald Trump's India Investments, Know It

Hang on, tie Ur belt tite, Get set to partake of America's No. 1 Guy, now to be officially deposed (at the time of writing), Donal Trump and his mammoth business interests ($ multi Tn{s}) in India albeit so far unknown. Officially now looked after by his son Donald Trump Jr; his dad, US President Donald Trump regularly once in a while takes care of the management of his companies to not let loose any loophole keeping his son Donal by his side. Thanks to Sr Trump's virtuoso experience + super-duper business acumen, his companies continue to be Grand Success bizwise, a sort-of-miracle by all standards, say many American Big Shots not willing to be named. They prefer being low profilw, behind the scene for obvious reasons. Trump-owned companies are : The Trump Organization is a group of about 500 business entities of which Donald Trump is the sole or principal owner. About 250 of these entities use the Trump name. The organization was founded in 1923 by Donald Trump's grandmother, Elizabeth Christ Trump, and father, Fred Trump, as E. Trump & Son. Donald Trump began leading it in 1971, renamed it around 1973, and handed off its leadership to his children in 2017.



The Organization, through its various constituent companies and partnerships, has or has had interests in real estate development, investing, brokerage, sales and marketing, and property management. Trump Organization entities own, operate, invest in, and develop residential real estate, hotels, resorts, residential towers, and golf courses in various countries.They also operate or have operated in construction, hospitality, casinos, entertainment, book and magazine publishing, broadcast media, model management, retail, financial services, food and beverages, business education, online travel, commercial and private aviation and beauty pageants. Trump Organization entities also own the New York television production company that produced the reality television franchise The Apprentice. Retail operations include or have included fashion apparel, jewelry and accessories, books, home furnishings, lighting products, bath textiles and accessories, bedding, home fragrance products, small leather goods, vodka, wine, barware, steaks, chocolate bars, and bottled spring water.



Since the financial statements of the Trump Organization's holdings and Donald Trump's personal tax returns are both private, its true value is not publicly known, though a wide range of estimates have been made. Trump has publicly released little definitive financial documentation to confirm his valuation claims.



On several occasions, Trump has been accused of deliberately inflating the valuation of Trump Organization properties through aggressive lobbying of the media (in particular the authors of the annual Forbes 400 list) to bolster his perceived net worth.



Over to his India-interests (started when not known, expanded how not known but what is known Indian PM Narendra Modi openly campaigned for Trump's 2nd term Presidentship in USA only recently!):Trump is of the firm opinion that India is lacking in true luxury projects while hinting that his company was here to change that. "Buyers were paying for 'X' in search of luxury, but we're getting 'X' minus a lot more," he said. "This is changing now," he added.



Since entering the Indian market, the New-York based company has launched four luxury residential projects with a revenue potential of $1.5 billion through ties up with domestic players that includes names such as Lodha Group, Panchshil Realty, M3M, Tribeca, Unimark and IREO. Realty.



It is worth mentioning here that local players who have tied up with The Trump Organization to build uber-luxury homes in India say they are able to charge 40 per cent premium of the brand name. Despite that, and despite the fact activity in India's real estate market is not currently quite lackluster, brand Trump is doing well. According to media reports, nearly 75 per cent units of Trump Kolkata are already sold. The project was launched in November last year.



Since a lot lies in a name and many of you might be interested in knowing where exactly all projects of the Trump brand in India lie, we make a quick list for you. Since a large part of the units are sold, you may have to either hurry to book now from whatever is left or wait for the company to launch new projects in India, something the company definitely wants to do --- India is already the biggest market for the company outside the US, at $9.5 billion. …They now are crestfallen because of non-repeat of Trump in 2nd term. This even though all their apartments are pre-booked to full capacity with payments from buyers roped in yet they apprehend "some kind of Damocle's Sword" on them because of Trump as non-President.

—The Hawk Features