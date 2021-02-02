Disinvesting public-sector banks problematic for those who avoid banking in private sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman while presenting Union Budget for fiscal-year 2021-22 has announced disinvesting some public-sector-undertakings which also include two more public-sector banks apart from IDBI Bank and one of the four General Insurance Companies. Disinvesting loss-making public-sector undertakings is good for national economy. But it is not clear which two more public-sector banks are planned to be disinvested apart from IDBI Bank. LIC of India has already acquired major share-holding in IDBI Bank. If public-sector banks planned to be disinvested by selling major share-holdings to other profit-making public-sector-undertakings, then there is no cause of panic for those having accounts or deposits there. But otherwise those account-holders who have lost trust in private banks because of several private-sector banks already collapsed either temporarily or permanently and because of hidden charges levied by them, will have to unnecessarily face burden of transferring their accounts and deposits to other public-sector banks. Central Government should make the picture clear about banks being disinvested and mode of disinvestment if these are to be taken over by public-sector enterprises or big corporates.

—The Hawk Features