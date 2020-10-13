Delhi's First Monorail

Delhi's Ist Monorail --- from Dwarka to Ghaziabad --- @ nearly Rs 3,000 Cr is all set to zoom on within a short time, thanks to initiation of ex-Delhi Government comprising the Congress and now the AAP of Arvind Kejriwal who wants high-rise monorail in the days to come cover Gurgaon-Airport-entire Dwarka-erstwhile Connaught Place or Rajiv Chowk-New Delhi Railway Station-Old Delhi Railway Station; Faridabad-South Delhi-India Gate-Narela-Delhi/Haryana Border; Mehrauli-Karol Bagh-West Delhi-Najafgarh; Outer Ring Road of Delhi. Covering of more congested routes by monorail at present are being planned to decongest the Delhi Metro which always is neck-to-neck, bumper-to-bumper paked with repertoire of movements resulting in noxious fumes hampering physique of the people in Delhi. Kejriwal with his associates in AAP bent upon giving physical relief to the masses of Delhi multiplied the capital's metro rail system with many more metro transport modes like following up with his predecessor's monorail plus sky walks in various places in the city, now in any case is all set to be a full fledged city barring may be the cent per cent security prone PM-area which easily could be with the Centre leaving the rest of the city to Kejriwal and his Government who are fully acquanited with entire Delhi and its all gali-mohalla.



First phase of the Delhi Monorail project following an inspection of the corridor on which the project has come up is complete and is now having trial runs.

The first Monorail corridor would usher in an era of public transport which would take it to the doorstep of people in congested colonies, where it was impossible to lay Metro rail lines.

It be mentioned here that before going for the venture, detailed presentations were be made and put before the Delhi Cabinet. Thereafter, it was sent to the Centre for its approval. As per the route, the corridor would cater to around 1.5 lakh passengers daily and the fares would match those of Delhi Metro.

Delhi Ministers and MLAs with the consent of the CM Kejriwal do support the immediate need to expand the Monorail network in Delhi to ease congestion/s every where in the capital. That's why the immediate works on various monorail routes in Delhi as mentioned above.

First Monorail corridor would usher in an era of public transport which would take it to the doorstep of people in congested colonies, where it is impossible to lay Metro rail lines presently due to various civic reasons.

Giving an idea of how the monorail routes have been chalked out : the 11-kilometre corridor from Shastri Park metro station to Trilokpuri will have 12 stations with three inter-change points at Shastri Park, Nirman Vihar and Trilokpuri to integrate it with three different Metro lines – the Dilshad Garden-Rithala line, Anand Vihar-Dwarka line and Mukundpur-Yamuna Vihar line.

—The Hawk Features



