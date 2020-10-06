Dark Leadership: The B-side Of The Coin

We have been studying various leadership theories that showed us many ways to be a "good leader" or effective leadership behavior? But there is always the B-side of the coin that we know very little about. Researchers have always ignored the fact that there exists an evil or dark side of leadership. Effective leadership approaches idolize influential human personalities from history: kings, soldiers, saints, and political and religious leaders. All of these leaders use power and strength for the benefit of their followers. The common thing is they were never egoistic or lack empathy. It is good that a leader should look forward to idols. But the reality is far way different. How many of these leaders with good motives actually exist in today's world? The proportion of leadership pursuing self-goals is much higher than idolized leaders. The need of an hour is to stop romanticizing and begin focusing on the flip side of the coin: the dark face of the leadership. The dark side refers to self-serving, egocentric leaders—a parallel concept of better and worse, good and evil. We can talk about many popular fictional characters that intimate dark personality traits, and people love them, such as James Bond or Batman, as mentioned by Jonason, Li, & Teicher, 2010. These heroes never followed the existing laws and presumed themselves above those laws.

Another example of Harley Quinn of "suicide Squad" or Betty from "Riverdale" she has an impulsive side where she turns dark and presents a totally different personality. There also exists a perfect example of Elizabeth Boland from "Good Girls." So as we know, there is a considerable amount of difference between good or evil; both may serve a common motive. A good leader is self-controlled, honest, empathetic, and responsible. A dark leader is more self-centered, impulsive, and manipulative, and maybe even dishonest. Both leaders have their own different styles. Dark leadership describes a self-centered, more impulsive, and manipulative traits of personality, which is famously known as the "dark triad" associated with dark leadership, which may be successful as well as effective just like good leadership in specific ways, but the path followed in doing so is always different. And thus, with the discovery of this "dark triad" evolved a new research trend from the past few years.

The dark triad of the personality involves three different personality dimensions known as narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. All these three personality traits overlap empirically. These traits are selfish, greed for superiority, coldhearted, emotionless, and manipulative motives; they believe in power over instead of power within. Narcissism is considered the most desirable and positive among these three. The least desirable is psychopathy behavior.

A high level of dominance characterizes narcissism. It takes top place in grandiosity as well. They starve for appreciation and self-promotion even at the cost of others. They dominate the whole group/organization. They always want to stay in the limelight. The narcissist enjoys fame and recognition. Their rivalry may result in more aggressive behavior, while their admiration ends up boosting their self-confidence.

A high level of manipulation characterizes Machiavellianism. They take calculated risks. They are career-oriented people who use antisocial tactics like force or threats to become controllers. They are cunning and cold-hearted; the only goal is to get money and success.

Psychopathy is described by a high level of deteriorated, impulsive, and vulnerable behavior. They lack empathy and find it hard to deal with normal relations. They feel broken inside and show high risk-taking behavior, which may result in self-violence. And thus, psychopathy obtains the top position in the dark triad and becomes the "darkest" trait of all.

Imagine having all the three traits in one single person. How will you deal with them and, most importantly, what if this person having these traits hidden somewhere becomes the leader of an organization? How will that organization perform? What about the employees working under this dark leader?

I shall leave you now with this interesting question.

—The Hawk Features