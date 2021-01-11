Crisp Brand New Currency Notes Aplenty In BRBNMPL Bond Bolster Veritably : Seeing Is virtually believing, Really Speaking without any ado of any kind or sans any sort of grandiloquence veritably. BRBNMPL is Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL), established by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as its wholly owned subsidiary on 3rd February 1995 with a view to augmenting the production of bank notes in India to enable the RBI to bridge the gap between the supply and demand for bank notes in the country. "To emerge as a Global Leader in pursuit of excellence providing the best in Design, printing, services and supply of banknotes and other security documents."



BRBNMPL operates in Indian and global market catering to security document needs of Central banks and monetary authorities of the world by designing, printing and supplying bank notes and other security documents, using state-of-the-art technology, adopting world-class practises in people and process management and deploying highly reliable systems for product security and confidentiality, in order to maximise economy, efficiency, effectiveness to the satisfaction of all stake-holders, and with a deep sense of caring for the society and a proactive concern for environment as a responsible Corporate Citizen.

The BRBNMPL has been registered as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act 1956 with its Registered and Corporate Office situated at Bengaluru. The company manages 2 Presses one at Mysore in Karnataka and the other at Salboni in West Bengal. The present capacity for both the presses is 16 billion note pieces per year on a 2-shift basis.The bank note printing in India started in 1928 with the establishment of India Security Press at Nashik by Government of India. Until the commissioning of Nashik Press the Indian Currency Notes were got printed from Thomas De La Rue Giori of United Kingdom. The second bank note printing press was established in Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) in 1975 by Government of India. With the growth in population and economic activity, the demand for bank notes has been steadily increasing. To bridge the demand and supply gap, the Government of India decided to establish two new bank note printing presses one at Mysore (Karnataka) and the other at Salboni (West Bengal)

The New Note Press Project for setting up two new bank note printing presses was initiated by Government of India. However, the project was transferred to Reserve Bank of India(RBI), in December 1989. RBI formed a wholly owned subsidiary Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited to Complete the project and finally manage the affairs of the two presses. The BRBNMPL was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on 3rd February 1995. By virtue of the provisions of 43 A of the companies Act, 1956 the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company from 5th March 1997. Consequent to amendment of sec 43A in Company's (Amendment) Act 2000, the Company again became a Private Limited Company w.e.f. 24th Feb 2002.

Considering the magnitude of the project, the Company decided to establish the presses in two phases viz, Phase I for establishing a Mini Press with a single production line at each site which would be used as a testing ground for the new work methods and train the personnel for efficient running of the Phase II machines. The Phase II involved establishment of the Main Presses with 7 lines of production in Mysore and 8 lines of production in Salboni. The phase I was operationalised at Mysore and Salboni in June and December 1996 respectively. During 1998-99, the Mini Press machinery at both the sites after testing the work methods and the performance the machines was shifted to the Main Press. While all the seven lines of production at Mysore went on stream on 12th May 1999, the Salboni Press was inaugurated on 12th February 2000.

The Board of Directors headed by a non Executive Chairman nominated by Reserve Bank of India oversees the overall affairs of the Company. The Managing Director is the whole time Chief Executive of the Company and is also a member of the Board. The members of the Board of Directors are persons of high eminence drawn from various professional fields. The Managing Director is assisted by a team of senior officers in the Corporate Office and two presses at Mysore and Salboni.

Both the presses have installed the latest "state of the art" Technology in bank note printing. The machinery at Mysore Site has been supplied by M/s. De La Rue Giori, now KBA Giori, Switzerland and that of Salboni by M/s. Komori Corporation, Japan. Both the presses are equipped with sophisticated Security Surveillance Systems. The Corporate mission of the Company is to produce bank notes conforming to international standards set by Central Banking and monetary authorities of the world and makes them available in adequate quantities to the Reserve Bank of India at competitive prices. BRBNMPL seeks to achieve this mission through its most valued asset, its people. It has also gone in for extensive automation and the Enterprise Resource Planning. The BRBNMPL has already put in place an effective Quality Management System as embodied in the ISO 9001 - 2015 and also environmental management systems ISO 14001: 2015 Company. BRBNMPL is committed to design, print, supply bank notes conforming to customer requirements by continuous improvement by continuous improvement through dedicated people in a transparent, secoure and confidential rnvironment and meet the environmental needsof the area and the society by the complying to the legal and other regulations and using eco-friendly materials, conservation pf natural resources and management of waste materials. Quality obejectives:To orient Company's operations to achieve customer satisfaction.To harness the state-of-the-art technology optimally.To develop and maintain skilled and motivated human resources.To achieve higher levels of productivity.To safeguard the environmental needs of the area and society. To minimize wastage and to facilitate recycling of the waste.To maintain the Enviro-Quality Management systems of the ISO 9001-2015 and ISO 14001-2015 and to move towards the Total Quality Management.

