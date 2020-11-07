COVID 19: Disruption in Higher Education and Response

Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted numerous sectors across the world and, education sector is no different. It has been more than half a year of having taken the decision of closing the colleges and universities to contain the spread of this contagious disease. Continuing uncertainty has impacted all three stake holders - students, teachers and parents. Their concerns are genuine and apparent, since the outbreak happened at such a critical time when final and competitive examinations, admissions to new programs, research projects, internships and placements take place. With no such prior experience, the questions are multi directional having no or limited answers. Though, the educational institutions have been re-aligning themselves to the new normal by replacing conventional F2F teaching-learning process by technology-driven teaching and assessment methodology.

This new technology-driven education is now a days termed as Education 4.0, after the first three waves of education systems that evolved over 2000 years of civilization - the Gurukula system, the traditional university/college system and distance learning. Technology is playing an important role to ensure continuity in learning and mitigate the effects of pandemic. By time and again, UGC and other apex bodies have issued guidelines and emphasized online teaching learning process. UHRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak has ensured that courses available on SWAYAM, an online platform run by MHRD, should have free access with no time limit to complete the course. This has attracted more than 1 lac new subscribers from 60 different countries from all five continents. The SWAYAM has repository of more than 1900 courses and new courses are being added continuously. In addition, there are other government apps and portals: e-pathshala, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling), FOSSEE (open software for education) etc. Students can optimize their learning by making the best out of these resources. However, poor connectivity has been the most prevailing challenge in online delivery since our technological infrastructure is not prepared for seamless learning. Till the time we equip ourselves to smoothly transit through such unwarranted situations, it is also urged to students to focus on self-learning and capacity building.

From institution side of the window, rather than simply replicating physical classroom pedagogy, online teaching-learning process should also consider learning psychology, learners' behavior and methodology to assess the effectiveness. Higher Education Institutions need to adopt multi-pronged strategy in order to respond to this disruption: by exploring the possibility of institution's customized digital learning platform, providing unwavering digital support to teachers and students, ensuring regularity in e-learning, assessing recipients' reactions and their progress, establishing proactive and consistent communication, addressing their concerns and engaging them with meaningful assignments etc. Technology mediated teaching-learning process necessitates significant understanding of digital pedagogy and learning dynamics. Though, there is increasing use of technology, however, importance of human factor cannot be ignored in making the mark in service delivery. Not only skill but will is also required to achieve the objectives. I am excited to witness educators exploring new tools and revamping their pedagogies and overcoming resistance to shift on virtual platforms. Education transformation further needs to be supported with proactive role of administration and educators. Institution may take a leap by creating their LMS wherein teachers create their own content to meet the specific needs and learning styles of their learners, resulting into enhanced degree of students' involvement in their education. Institutes may form partnership with other institutions, technical and design experts in the area to make learning enrich and dynamic.

More cohesiveness among educators, students and parents is essential to cement the success of virtual learning and bring no loss to the students during this evolving time.

—The Hawk Features