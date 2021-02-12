Controversy In Maharashtra On State-Governor Not Allowed To Use State Plane

It refers to the controversy in Maharashtra where state-Governor was compelled to de-board the state-aircraft and take a commercial flight with official aides on 12.02.2021 because the pilot allegedly refused to fly because he had not received green signal from state-government. The incident during an era of uncordial relations between state-Governor and state-government raises many issues.

Firstly if file relating to state-Governor can take so much time to reach back to office of the state-Governor, fate can be imagined of files relating to commoners. Secondly but more importantly, why at all practice of princely privilege of having state-aircrafts exists in no-emergency cases. State-aircraft should be used only in emergency-cases. Otherwise even Governors and Chief Ministers of states should use normal commercial flights for travel. Only President and Prime Minister should be entitled for using government-aircrafts in normal cases for security-reasons.

Thirdly, state-Governors with political backgrounds are usually in confrontation with state-governments even on petty matters in states where state-government is ruled by a political party or alliance which is rival to ruling party at the Centre, some alternative aspect of abolishing post of state-Governor should be worked out. Since maximum controversy involves in inviting a person by the state-Governor to take oath as Chief Minister, system may be to elect Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker simultaneously with secret and compulsory vote of all MLAs through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at least 34-percent MLAs. Persons elected in such a manner may only be removed by the same process on a no-confidence motion but compulsion of naming alternate leader in the same motion. MLAs not participating in such a process may lose right to vote in the assembly though retaining membership of the House. Formal oath-taking ceremony can be done by Chief Justice of the state.

—The Hawk Features