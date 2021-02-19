Consolidated massive poll-reforms necessary before next assembly-polls

Puducherry Governor has directed the present Chief Minister V Narainsami to prove majority through floor-test in the state-assembly on 22.02.2021 where apparently 14 MLAs each are in favor and against the present Chief Minister in a 33-member House with four MLAs of ruling party having resigned and one MLA disqualified.

Similar situation occurred in UP in February 1998 when the then state-Governor Romesh Bhandari acted biasedly to crown Jagambika Pal as Chief Minister by dismissing Kalyan Singh government, and floor-test ordered by Supreme Court re-crowned Kalyan Singh as Chief Minister through floor-test making Jagdambika Pal forming a record of being Chief Minister for shortest duration of just one single day. It was also the only floor-test when Chief Minister was elected by secret ballot papers in the House. This was the only case in India since independence when a Chief Minister was decided.

Since our politicians are clever enough to devise checks imposed through anti-defection norms, consolidated massive poll-reforms awaited since long despite recommendations by so many committees and commissions set up at high public-cost, should be implemented whereby politicians may not able make mockery of system causing frequent by-elections. Such measures if implemented with a sincere mindset will pave way for much-needed simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and all state assemblies apart from snatching powers of political appointee state-Governors to act biasedly. System if designed properly will also prevent corrupt and costly practice of making MLAs hostages in costly resorts.

MPs and MLAs resigning mid-way must not be allowed to contest any election for next six years. Chief Minister should be elected simultaneously with Speaker and Deputy Speaker by secret and compulsory votes of all MLAs through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations filed by at least 34-percent MLAs. Members not participating in such election may lose voting-right in state-assembly though retaining membership. Any such elected incumbant may only be removed by same process but with compulsion of naming alternate leader in the same motion. It will be simply a modified version of re-crowning Kalyan Singh as UP Chief Minister in the year 1998. Such an elected Chief Minister will be compelled to have cordial relations with opposition in running the House-proceedings, and also tackling factionalism in ruling parties apart from ensuring full terms and stable governments.

—The Hawk Features