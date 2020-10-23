Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi's most eagrely awaited crucial "Green Signal" for the 115-year-old party's electoral tie-up with CPI(M)-Left Front for the ensuing West Bengal Assembly Elections has come about and with that, almost immediately without thwarting any time, finalisation of Congress-CPI(M)-Left Front tie-up for the ensuing Assembly Elections in West Bengal today is held as penultimate to the D-day when both electoral partners will jointly present themselves in front of the masses of the state. By then, added to them will be in all probability, Tejaswi Yadav headed Rashtriya Janata Dal, presently ruling Trinamool Congress Party (may seem impossible now but when considered TCP Boss Mamata Banerjee fully heeds to Sonia Gandhi {as seen numerous times in the recent days like when the 3 controversial agricultural bills were passed, GST controversy et al} it is very much a possibility unless there is a last minute 'hitch). Interestingly, CPM-Left Front (CPI, Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party + ) have no objections of any kind for alignment with them even though now both virtually are daggers drawn with each other, say insiders in all groups in the state. According to them, Sonia Gandhi's directive/s to them in this matter will be followed in toto by them as days go by. Their single aim is to establish Masses-friendly Government in the state sans any kind of –ve vibe and let all peoples in the state address the Government as "Populat Government" in the state and keep "sectarian, fissiparous, factional, communal" BJP out of power come what may. All non-BJP parties subscribe to "Bengal is for all, by all, of all" and not for any particular community including Hindus. West Bengal PCC President + Lok Sabha MP + irrepressible MP-performer (many MPs, even journalists, ae emulating his hand gestures while putting forward their logic/arguments/points/views resembling him) Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today held series of meetings with the CPI(M) leaders Surjo Kanto Mishro, Biman Bose and others. According to news trickling out, at the time of writing, the powwow was amenable, amicable, conducive and fully +ve and all set toward The Alliance in the state never seen before.

—The Hawk Features



