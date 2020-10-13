Complexity In Group Interdependencies

Often, in a group setting, we can see the whole team's interdependence to achieve the desired target. We hear implementing a strategy is complicated than formulating one. How can this be possible? Why is it difficult to understand the instructions and even more challenging to follow them? We always see that when a team is interdependent, there is a lack of effort that a member puts in. Understanding the complexity of group interdependencies is a solution to all these questions.

We encounter many intergroup interactions in every moment of life. Teams from different departments in a corporate culture working together, Political relations between countries, Sports fans showing mutual relationships can be examples of the intergroup behaviors in our everyday lives. Many researchers believe that the attitude and behavior of an individual come from his group. One main reason for the conflict is to achieve limited sources. Whenever there are limited resources, we see a competition that leads to biases in the group. A few pointers to overcome these would be

1) KYT (Know Your Team): A group leader must be aware of the phase a group goes through. It helps him to preempt the problems and guide his team through. It resolves the issues of low group dynamics.

2) Delegate roles and responsibilities: Every team member must be aware of his role in the team. These roles are delegated, considering the members' strengths, and they must be held accountable for any hindrances caused.

3) Increasing Communication: Trust is key to success for any group, and active interaction surely boosts it. A group actively communicating to overcome the intergroup conflicts gains many experiences and eliminate the win/loss trend for an individual.

4) Paying Attention: Rather than being vocal to create an impression, individuals must focus on paying attention to other members' views. If there are continuous unanimous decisions, a team must come forward and encourage the free riders to share their opinions.

5) Identity: A group where every group member considers the group's identity as their own identity thrives through difficult circumstances. A leader should try to teach such culture in the team.

It is always easier said than done. So, let us see a few pointers where a group interdependency can cause serious troubles

1) Unanimity: A team that takes frequent unanimous decisions falls in trouble as it is visible that there are followers in the group. Such people fail to express their views and considers themselves to be an outlier. Anonymous feedback can be helpful in such cases. A team must solve its members' over-dependency on the team and take the necessary steps to reduce the group's freeloaders.

2) Lack of Diversity: Smaller groups in a group, based on culture, ethnicity, language, and many other dividing factors leads to a downfall. Creating a diverse group makes people respect each other and to focus on team identity. Such a group is open to challenges, and together as a team, they emerge. A team should believe that dividing groups into different groups is cancer.

3) Lack of Motivation: Assessment is critical, but harsh assessment may demotivate an individual. Assess a person's failure as a team's failure. A team should never be ashamed of its member's mistakes. These steps create a feeling of oneness among the group.

4) Weak Leadership: When a leader fails to control his team, a more dominant person from the group may try to take charge. It creates more conflicts in the team and eventually can misdirect the team from its vision.

The simpler approach is to understand the dynamics of the group and to tackle the issues as one entity. In the end always remember, "Individuality counts but group dynamites – Jin Kwon"

—The Hawk Features