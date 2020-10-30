Comparison of economy of India and Bangladesh is ridiculous

An attempt to reveal the truth

For the last few days, some economists have been comparing India's economy with economy of Bangladesh without any reason. The country needs to know the truth. Politics has no place in economic matters. It is completely inappropriate to comment on economics and economy without understanding it. The International Monetary Fund estimates are being cited that economy of Bangladesh is performing better than Indian economy. Such is the claim of many economists which is beyond the facts.

The IMF has made only a projection. There is no guarantee that the projection is going to be correct, especially economic projections. Economic indices change in a few months. According to the latest IMF estimates, India's GDP will fall by more than 10% in 2020. A few months ago, the IMF projected a 4.5% GDP decline. Estimates keep changing. It is not fair to make such an impression on an estimate of the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF has stated in its projection that India will lag behind Bangladesh in GDP per capita. Bangladesh's per capita GDP will increase by 4% to $ 1888 while India's per capita GDP will fall by 10.5% to $ 1877.

Before understanding GDP we understand the economy of India and Bangladesh. India's economy is 10 times bigger than economy of Bangladesh. Bangladesh's GDP (PPP) is $ 864 billion. India's GDP (PPP) is $ 8683 billion. Now why am I saying that comparing the economy of India and Bangladesh is ridiculous? Many reasons account for this.

India's per capita GDP is much higher than Bangladesh and will remain high in future also. GDP per capita cannot be considered as an index of development of the country. To extract GDP per capita, GDP has to be divided by total population. India's population growth has been 21% in the last 15 years. Bangladesh's population growth during this period has been 18%. The higher the population, the lower the GDP per capita.

India's nominal GDP is $ 2.94 trillion. Bangladesh's GDP is just $ 388 billion. In terms of GDP (PPP), India's GDP (PPP) is more than $ 8.6 trillion. Bangladesh's GDP (PPP) is $ 864 billion.

India and Bangladesh cannot compete. India's foreign exchange reserves are more than $ 555 billion. Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves are just $ 39 billion.

For the year 2021, Moody has projected GDP growth of 10.6%, Goldman Sachs 15.7% and IMF 8.8% for India. The IMF has projected 4.4% of growth in GDP of Bangladesh.

According to projection of IMF, India's per capita GDP will decline by 10.5% to $ 1877 in 2020. Bangladesh's per capita GDP will increase by 4% to $ 1888. This estimate is based on real GDP terms which is flawed.

Real and Accurate GDP per capita can be obtained through GDP (Purchasing Power Parity). Is the value of one dollar equal in India and Bangladesh? Can you get the same for 1 dollar in Bangladesh, can you get the same in India? It's not like this. The value of one dollar will vary from country to country. Therefore the GDP per capita calculation should be on GDP (PPP).

If we look at GDP per capita (PPP), India is ahead of Bangladesh. India's per capita GDP (PPP) is $ 6282 while Bangladesh's per capita GDP is $ 5139. Where is India's low per capita GDP? This is more. Our calculation of per capita GDP was wrong. Per capita GDP calculation should be on the basis of GDP (PPP).

Talking about international trade, India's total exports during April 2020 to September 2020 was $ 221.86 billion. India's total imports during the same period was $ 204.12 billion. India has a trade surplus of $ 17.74 billion during April - September 2020. That too when the country is having problem of Covid19.

India's total foreign trade (Import + Export) stood at $ 425.98 billion in just 6 months (April 2020 to September 2020). Bangladesh has a GDP of $ 318 billion. In this sense, India's 6-month foreign trade is 1.34 times the total GDP of Bangladesh.

What should the world's largest democracy and the Vishwa Guru India learn from a country like Bangladesh? Hundreds of countries like Bangladesh have to learn a lot from India. Fundamentalism dominates in Bangladesh. Corruption has spread all around in Bangladesh. Bangladesh ranked 146th among 194 countries in the 2019 Transparency International rankings. In a country where democracy is dying, minorities are being persecuted, unemployment is increasing, journalists are under attack, what can India learn from that country.

India exports 4500 commodities. India has trade relations with more than 190 countries. India is the fastest growing economic superpower in the world. Bangladesh comes in the list of least developed countries. It is ridiculous to compare an economic superpower like India to a Least Developed Country like Bangladesh. India's per capita GDP, which was ₹ 83091 in the year 2014-15 has increased to ₹ 108620 in the year 2019-20.

—The Hawk Features