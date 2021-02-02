Codeyoung extends a helping hand to empower 100,000 underprivileged children through Coding lessons

Codeyoung, an edtech startup dedicated to introducing coding to children between 5-16 years of age, has tied up with TechJr to impart coding skills to children from economically weaker backgrounds.

Over the previous decade, our dependence on technology has increased multifold and this wave of technological advancement is set to redefine the educational space as well. The pandemic-induced lockdown has fuelled the growth of edtech startups with more parents and students opening up to the idea of digital learning. Such courses have helped in bridging the gaps in traditional schooling by enabling activity-based learning and critical thinking. However, these programs are limited to the section of the society with higher disposable incomes and easy access to laptops and smart devices.

NGOStory recently launched a learning platform called TechJr to help the 21st-century educational wave reach out to children from economically weaker backgrounds. They are on a mission to empower and train 100,000 children and youth from underprivileged communities through specialized programs in Coding and Entrepreneurship. Through this program children and youth between the age of 8-20 will learn coding, web development, building apps and other essential 21st century skills.

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Shailendra Dhakad, Co-founder of Codeyoung said "At Codeyoung, we have always believed that all children should get an education which leaves them empowered for life. These specialised programs in coding and entrepreneurship will help them in adapting to the future and increase their employability for better roles. It has always been our endeavor to make our courses widely available so that maximum children can benefit from them."

The collaboration comes as a part of TechJr's mission #AbPooraIndiaSekhega where they want to reach out to underprivileged children and empower them with specialized skills and attributes of critical thinking. No fees will be charged for these courses.

—The Hawk Features