Clean sweep by Congress in local-bodies elections in Punjab

Giving crushing defeat to rest other political parties

Congress has shown a remarkable come-back sweeping local-bodies elections in Punjab with a crushing defeat to all other major political parties Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) with BJP listed at number four. Even independents performed well in several constituencies in comparison to SAD, AAP and BJP.







Reversing back to a party following dynastic tradition exhibits lack of faith of voters in all other losing political parties. Time has come that losing political parties may realize bitter reality for their failure rather than sticking firmly to their respective stands without realizing actual mood of voters. But it is evident that farmer-agitation was not the only cause for crushing defeat of BJP because other two parties SAD and AAP were also in support of farmers like the winning Congress. Losing parties should also study if their local root-level workers are trustworthy enough in gaining confidence of voters.

—The Hawk Features