Civic Bodies In Delhi Should Follow Ghaziabad Civic-Body For Licence Fees & Other Regulations For Pet Dogs

All the civic bodies in Delhi should follow Ghaziabad civic-body of UP for imposing a licence-fees of rupees 5000 for pet dogs apart from other regulations like compulsion of tying shit-bags and taking measures that these dogs do not cause hygiene in public-places. If people are fond of pet dogs on lines of advanced nations, they must made to feel duty-bound like civilised people there to feel responsibility that their pet dogs do not cause unhygiene for others. It is quite common that affording rich send their domestic helps or maids with pet dogs to shit on roads. Any person getting caught making dogs shit at streets or public-places should not only be heavily fined but even arrested. All such steps are necessary for ambitious Clean-India movement of Prime Minister.

Also stray dogs in Delhi have become a big nuisance. The matter of stray dogs has repeatedly been a subject-matter in High Courts and Supreme Court because of frequent dog-bites and spread of unhygienic conditions when in the year 2015, senior advocate Dushyant Dave appointed as amicus curiae by Supreme Court also pleaded for urgency of removal of about four lakhs stray dogs at that time. But the plea was opposed by some NGO as according it, the step will be cruelty to animals. If such NGOs are so sensitive towards stray dogs at cost of lives of citizens, they should better open shelter houses for stray dogs. Presently civic bodies leave stray dogs back in streets after sterilising them. Lt Governor of Delhi who heads Delhi government and civic bodies in larger public interest order immediate removal of stray dogs from the capital.

—The Hawk Features