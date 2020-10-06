Chinese App Ban Affect On India's Economy

On 15th June, a clash between soldiers of Indian Army and Chinese army resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. The Indian government realized that the peace talk of the Chinese premiere was not to be relied upon. There are 4 ways to establish a stand against a nation; military, political, diplomatic and economic. With the clash of the armies, the stand of national bureaucracies and the peace treaty talks; all that remained was the response on the economic front. This came in the form of the ban on 59 Chinese apps on 29th June by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. After more conflicts and more talks, this past week, on 2nd September the Ministry banned another 118 Chinese apps in the country.

The ban came as a controversial move, with immense support and some criticism too. With immensely popular apps like Tiktok, ShareIt, Pubg, UC Browser, WeChat and more banned from the Indian sub-continent, the decision left a massive void in the national cyberspace. The decision had its immediate effects like Indian video platform Chingari gaining over 1 crore downloads almost overnight, a celebrity announcing a battle-royale game FAU-G and much more. However, the long-term effects are difficult to prophesize as there are a lot of factors in play.

Productivity software, games, social media platforms and shopping portals; this categorization of the banned applications puts in perspective the massive window of opportunity present in Indian app market. While social media platforms like ShareChat, video sharing apps like Chingari and Roposo have already stepped up to the challenge, there's a long way to go before these applications become true competition in the international app market. Further, this blow to the Chinese economy doesn't necessarily translate to a boost to the Indian economy. While the 120 million users of Tiktok and over 50 million users of Pubg will no longer be using those applications; that does not mean a distribution of those users across local applications.

To truly understand the economic implications of this ban, and what it bodes for Indian economy, we must first acknowledge a simple fact. This fact being that were Indian applications that existed when the app-ban was not in place. And that these apps could not stand out amidst the competition from Chinese applications. The reasons for this could be that the Chinese apps were better in terms of user experience and convenience, they had better functionality, they had made a brand name for themselves across the Indian consumer base and many others. This brings us to this truth that Indian apps, while they have an opportunity now to capture the Indian app market, are not ready to face global competition. Further, the ban on Chinese apps means applications from other leading countries like Korea, the US and others will also seek to encroach the Indian market.

So, in summary, the move to ban Chinese apps is certainly a commendable step on the part of the Indian government. However, the effect it has on the Indian economy is yet to be seen. It has certainly opened up a vast array of opportunities and possibilities for Indian developers, and thus the economy at large. But to truly capitalize on it, we must look for quality over quantity. Applications and programs developed in India must not be secondary options or last resorts for our consumers. Instead they should stand out on the global stage as well. Then, and only then, can the nation move towards a self-sustained cyberspace that, in turn, drives us to a more bountiful economy.

