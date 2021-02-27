Changing Name Of Hoshangabad (MP) To Narmadapuram

Centra and state govts should en-mass change of names and spellings of cities requiring such change

Madhya Pradesh government has changed name of city Hoshangabad to Narmadapuram. Earlier Uttar Pradesh government also made some similar changes. But despite 74 years of country getting independence, country is still dually named as Bharat in Hindi and India in English while all other countries in the region getting independence from British regime have abolished British given name like in case of Srilanka and Myanmar. Likewise our country should also be named simply as Bharat as per long-pending recommendation of Uttar Pradesh state-assembly. Likewise prominent road of Delhi Sansad Marg should not be known as Parliament Street since popular nouns are never translated.

Distorted spellings of names of some cities like Jalandhar and Shimla were rightly changed as per actual pronunciation. But spellings of many more cities like Bareilly and Meerut still remain to be changed. Even Delhi should be respelt as Dehli which means Entrance, Dhaka in place of Dacca, and Beijing in place of Peking by Bangladesh and China. Tamilnadu government in the year 2020 renamed and re-spelt distorted names or spellings of more than 1000 cities, towns and villages to their original ones in one go. There are 32 Rampurs in India in different states causing big confusion to postal-department in case name of state is not mentioned. There should be only one Rampur, and names of rest other Rampurs should be appropriately changed. Central government should change spellings of names of remaining cities simultaneously at one go taking concerned state-governments in confidence.

Since western part of pre-independence undivided Bengal came to India, the state was named as West Bengal, and East Bengal turned into East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Central Government should accept demand of West Bengal government for renaming the state as BANGLA thus removing ever-confusing Prefix West. Proposed name will be one-worded and will not be able to be abbreviated like double-worded names UP, MP, HP, AP etc.

—The Hawk Features