Celebrating World Radio Day on 12th February

Several veteran staffers of All India Radio (AIR) celebrated World Radio Day on 12th February 2021 because of their devotion to radio where almost outdated electronic media of radio has been overshadowed by TV-network in present fast-moving era of advanced technology. These AIR staffers have radio not only as their bread and butter but also as their passion. Old timers can recall radio-programmes like Lahare, Cibaca Geetmal, Hawa Mahal, Aapki Pasand, Late-evening drama and so many other programmes apart from always awaited prime-time news-bulletins.

It may be recalled that British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) once had a no-news day on 18.04.1930 when the anchor announced of regular news-bulletin being cancelled because the renowned news-broadcaster had no news on that day. Instead music on piano was played in place of regular news-bulletin. Several decades back, Akashvani also ran short of news-stories when a totally insignificant news-story about mouse was relayed in its prime-time morning news-bulletin giving some extra larger time-duration to such a story which was not at all news-worthy. News-story suggested that AIR news-reporter was so smart that he could distinguish whether mouse of news-story was a male or female.

Even in present era, Monday-newspapers are mostly dependent on news-stories received from news-agencies to whom newspapers subscribe. This is because news in India is mostly political, and politicians like others also enjoy holiday from their politics on government-holidays of Saturdays and Sundays. Otherwise also news-most reporters in electronic and print media have weekly holidays on Sundays. Otherwise also, now-a-days, one news-story even though may be important one, continues for couple of days on all TV news-channels making viewers fed up of TV news-channels.

Akashvani should revise timings of its prime time Hindi news-bulletin to 8 pm to be followed by Samayaki at 8.15 pm in the manner Spotlight is relayed just after main evening English news-bulletin. Other news-based programmes like Today in Parliament and respective Hindi versions can be placed between 8.30 pm and 9 pm.

—The Hawk Features