Budget Lacked Rationalisation & Simplification Which Could Provide More Revenue

Cess, subsidy and surcharge are three fiscal-indiscipline which makes any budget complicated to be understood by tax-payers and consumers. At times, unutilised cess is transferred to other head towards end of the fiscal year to overcome shortfall in that head. Cess and surcharge should always be merged in basic tax-rate even though tax-rate may have to be increased a bit. Use of subsidy should be minimised to the extent possible, and must not be given to persons having more than three children irrespective of their financial status. It is unfair that civilised section of tax-payers with small families has to bear subsidy-burden of people with large families.

Increasing cess on petroleum products will be resisted by states because they will not get share of cess which is for the Centre only. Vast difference in prices of petroleum products in different states because of not being covered under GST should be removed by bringing petroleum products also under GST. Cess in GST structure on extra-luxurious items like liquor or tobacco should be replaced by additional GST slabs in multiples of 50 or 100 percent. India is the only country with so many GST-rates that too with items of same nature attracting different GST rates like clutch-bearing and clutch-plate attract different GST-rates. Likewise sweets, namkeens, biscuits etc should have same GST rate rather than luxurious sweets having just 5-percent GST. Ideally there should be only three GST rates like 0, 12 and 28 percent or so apart from extra-luxurious items having GST slabs in multiples of 50 or 100 percent.

Postal-rates not revised for decades are not only extra low but also irrational and illogical. Postal-tariffs of 25 paise and 50 paise for registered newspapers and post-cards respectively should be raised to rupee one at a time when cost of printing and price of newspapers sent through has increased manifolds. It is senseless to bear heavy subsidy-loss on post-cards and Inland-Letter-Cards which are not used by commoners at large, but are used mainly for commercial purposes. It is illogical to have GST on premium postal-services and exempting others from GST. Speed Post with assured and fast delivery that too with GST has much less tariff than ordinary mail without GST because of totally irrational Speed Post Tariffs. Rationalising postal-tariffs in multiples of rupees 10 with premium postal-services also exempted from GST with equal tariff-rise for equal rise in slab-weights of 50 gms for all postal-services including ordinary and premium postal-services making ordinary mail-tariff at rupees 10 for 50 can reduce loss in postal-services without much affecting users of postal-services.

—The Hawk Features