BJP's Chirag Gamble In Bihar, To Dislodge Nitish

In a sensational (being reported for the first time) political coup in Bihar, Narendra Modi/J P Nadda/Amit Shah-backed, nursed, patronised Chirag Paswan will dislodge Nitish Kumar from Bihar Chief Ministership after his 15 years' chief ministership and become the state's Maha Dalit, young, fresh CM ably aided by the BJP+NDA and may be even Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, extremely keen to be a political big shot in Bihar but unable to be so due to his "dad crème de la crème NitishBabu". Also with Chirag is ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar, grandson of the country's Deputy PM Babu Jagjiwan Ram, son of Shatrughan Sinha Kush, Nitish Mishra, now JD(U) MLA and son of late Congress "Big Boss" + Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, Ratna Vira, grand daughter of former Governor CPN Singh and many others. They all are seeing Chirag Paswan as a perfect blend of creator of all round, all level, fully prosperous new Bihar at the earliest albeit with the backing of a strong personality like Narendra Modi along with Shah, Modi and others in the BJP + present Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and his all round able accomplices ready to try out everything new for a New And Complete Bihar. Of course while contributing all round to Bihar's all round prosperity with his New Team of Colleagues (mentioned above among many already prepared to assist him) + the present experienced ones, Chirag Paswan will be constantly taking guidance from the Delhi-based Niti Aayog etc + USA agencies who are simply extremely eager to pounce upon to Bihar to transform it in the quickest jiffy so that it outscores all other states in all sectors as according to their opinions, Bihar has 100% better options in all sectors than all states in the country including Maharashtra or Mumbai which are make-believe but Bihar is "natural" complete with all resources only that, they need to be fully exploited for the all round development/s of the state. …This may be categorically stated herein that while going all out for making a new Bihar, Chirag Paswan will be urtilising the services of his LJSP MPs and others as well like MP from Awada Chandan Kumar, MP from Jamul now with Chirag Paswan himself, MP from Khagaria Mehboob Ali Khan, MP from Sanastipur Prince Raj Paswan, MP from Sitamarhi RamChandra Paswan, MP from Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras, MP from Vaishali Vina Devi.

—The Hawk Features