Bengalis Up In Arms Against Marwaris In Kolkata, Bengal





Bengalis now are up in arms against Marwaris in Kolkata, Bengal. They want them to be out of their state handing over their all properties etc to the Bengalis like the Britishers handed over their businesses, premises to the Marwaris as they then were more enterprising than the Bengalis barring a few. Defying all odds relating to Bengal's abysmally poor financial status quo/immediate future, penury, parsimony, out-of-blues-suddenly-resurrected-+-enlivened Bengalis in Calcutta and entire West Bengal now determinedly are assuredly up in arms against the Bengal's all sector economy dominating extremely-conservative-posing Marwaris of all hues, even though only since recently, the latter of all phenomena established (lo and behold!) marital rapport with the Bengalis in desperate quest to pacify, molify, placate them as they are refusing to be cowed down by them, want Marwaris to be out of Bengal leaving all businesses + generations' accumulated wealth etc with the Bengali natives (like the British with Marwaris then) as they are now seen to be far better businessmen, money-minded than the Marwaris whose end in Bengal, according to them, is here as they are now effete, anachronous, incongruous in Bengal. And that they should honourably make way for the Bengalis in their home state West Bengal with no further delay lest the '90s' Aamra Baangaali movement all throughout the state restarts and the Marwaris are unceremoniously driven out of the state ignominously. Among them are : (internationally famous Birla, Goenka, Singhania, Phutphutia, Khaitan, Morarka, Lakhotia, Khemka, Poddar, Ruia, Jhunjhunwalla, Garg, Mangal, Kucchal, Goyan, Goyal, Bansal, Kansal, Singhal, Jindal, Thingal, Airan, Dharan, Madhukal, Bindal, Mittal, Tayal, Bhandal, Naagal, Parasrampuria and so many others, all of whom are multi-?naires, many of them have been in the Bengal state since 1500s, even before the inception of Mughal rule in Delhi. Thereon, the Marwaris have been carrying on in (undivided) Bengal till now spreading all over the globe, the country keeping of course Kolkata as their base-HQs. They believe, Kolkata (or, erstwhile Kolikata, Calcutta) is their Lady Luck for their all prosperity, fame, recognition of theirs as most dependable businessmen in the whole world which of ourse is nort fully true as their conscience is widely claimed to be only with the Lady Luck + related direct/indirect Prosperity and none else.

According to most reliable reports, in all probability, in the first set of Damocle's Sword falling on the Marwaris will be in Kolkata (or as they say, Kalkatta) 700001, fully now dominated by the Marwaris of all hues, most of them being associated with the jute industry --- it is adjoining the Hooghly or Ganga River --- handed over to them by the Britishers. …Like it or not, innumerable Marwaris are stationed/based in Kolkata-700001 but care f'all for the Bengalis really, say the Baangalees in unison and now they are refusing to be at their command any more as they are hellbent on driving them out of the state lock, stock and barrel knowing fully well that majority of the finances they incurred from Bengal have already shifted to other parts of the world and the country to avert the eyes and ears of the Bengalis. Yet whatever is left with them,now, they will perhaps have to leave them in Bengal and leave for elsewhere…Many of them already are aware of it as they have already and are continuously investing in their generations-before's home state Rajasthan.

Coming back to Kolkata 700001, on-to-ouster of Marwaris : Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) goes back to the year 1884 when a few representatives of the majority of the Indian jute mills decided to form the Indian Jute Manufacturing Association. In July, 1902 the Association was named as the Indian Jute Mills Association. In 1931 the Indian Jute Mills Association was registered under the Indian Trade Union Act, 1926. Thereafter, the Association was incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956 on the 28th July, 1989. …The first Indian President of IJMA was Madhav Prasad Birla Ist Indian (1947) chairman of Post Independence India. Birla is the most famous business giant in India which began as a Jute broker. (The Birla family is Marwari along with Mittal and Bajaj, both jute enterrpisers. Indian Jute is considered to be dominated by Marwari as named above). Today, rather since last few years, the jute, also called The Gold Fibre, in India industry has been facing a kind of aakrosh or anger from the laborers as they --- most of them Bengalis or people from Bihar settled in Bengal since generations --- want ownership of the jute firms be transferred to Bengalis exactly like the way the Marwaris were handed over the jute trade by the Britishers then. In fact, the Bengalis and their colleagues want the very Marwaris to leave Kolkata, Bengal itself so that their vacant spaces be filled with Bengalis etc. A tug of war or battle for supremacy over one another has tacitly begun between them threatening to reach at its crescendo in the ensuing imminent times. … The industry has been facing considerable trouble since a few years, for example, a mill owner was murdered by his workers in 2015 when he proposed cutting down hours. 6 such murders have occurred in recent years.





The Jute Industry in India depends on government purchase. Since the millennium government procurement for mandatory packaging in jute has decreased and is only now being reversed - at the consumer level – by the plastic ban.

The entrepreneurs of the Dundee jute industry in Scotland were called the Jute Barons.



Dundee was a centre of flax spinning and the whale oil industry. They realised that jute could be mechanically spun if whale oil was added.



They created a huge new industry making bags for the transport of goods like coffee and as sandbags.



The Dundee jute industry started to decline when the machinery manufacturers sold the machinery to Indian merchants who benefitted from easier access to raw materials and lower pay.



This is a famous example of free trade in which the liberal government was elected to not enact trade barriers allowing the Calcutta industry to win.



Given that the "Dundee Jute Barons" had ownership stakes in Calcutta and Dundee, the decline in Scotland was not so burdensome on them. Over 50% of the workers in Dundee were in Jute and two-thirds were women, much of the remainder were children because they could be paid less.



The boom had led to slums, over crowding, poor working conditions and low pay.



—The Hawk Features