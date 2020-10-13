Behavioral Solution For Tax Compliance In India

Tax compliance shows the rate to which taxpayers comply with tax rules and regulations that have been enforced. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) data that the compliance rate was about only 11.6%, not including individuals without taxpayer identity in 2017, i.e., only 43 million out of 350 million individuals with taxpayer status filed taxes. We need a targeted and direct behavioral change approach to improve India's tax compliance to guide policy toward efficient outcomes.

There have been some prior attempts regarding tax compliance. Enforcement efficiency drew the attention of tax authorities. They found that the number of income tax filed returns increased by increasing enforcement efficiency. This founding shows that government enforcement's intensity and effectiveness can affect tax compliance primarily.

To improve India's tax compliance, communication via mass media was another strategy on which tax authorities focused. They aimed to inform people about procedures, filing deadlines, and tax amnesty schemes through mass media campaigns. They also try to encourage individuals emotionally by showing them taxpaying as a national duty, tax morale, and instilling fear among tax evaders. This strategy slightly improved tax compliance rates. Thus far, these campaigns have not been directed to a particular class of taxpayers or non-taxpayers; there is a chance to explore these strategies.

In many countries, tax reminders' effectiveness has been tested using Randomized Controlled Trials (RCTs). Like the countries the UK, Costa Rica, and Guatemala that employ social norms to nudge tax compliance, we can add social and cultural norms to nudges to understand if there are specific motivations for tax compliance and how it can be implemented in India's context.

Social Norms

In social norms, email or letter reminders can be sent to sampled taxpayers and non-taxpayers. They can be categorized based on their income tax filed return pattern. The CBDT has already tried to adopt this, but they did not categorize the taxpayers and non- taxpayers. Social norms are one of the five needs of people, according to Maslow's Theory of needs. People need self-maintenance and reputation, and thus either because of their social norms or for the benefit of society or to prevent them from getting reminders, they would like to pay taxes timely.

Cultural Norms

Cultural norms focus on the factors that can affect individual taxpayer levels. The first step can be priming cultural norms of duty, responsibility, honesty. These can be generated using a national icon or freedom fighter; for example, Mahatma Gandhi has been used in public policies like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Secondly, tax authorities can decide factors according to taxpayer's socio-demographic data, which is available to CBDT, by focusing on their immediate environment. The cultural norm ix more of localized norms. The cultural norm can also help individuals understand where they have to report their income and appeal morally. The localized use of cultural norms will be more effective than nationwide, as people's behaviors vary according to a localized area.

The collection of correct data of taxpayers and non-taxpayers is essential. India is adopting digital technologies very speedily. There is an increase in electronically filed tax returns, which has eased the CBDT's taxpayer database maintenance work. In categorizing taxpayers and non-taxpayers, these data can be beneficial, increasing the scope for the implementation of such an intervention. The cost associated with this is also low with low effort and is very easy to implement.

In India, it is hard to check the effectiveness of nudges because it has a wide variety of groups and subgroups. The behavior of people changes from place to place and thus their belief. If tax authorities mistake understanding and creating social and cultural norms for people, it will not work as effectively as possible. This job is very challenging for tax authorities.

Other situations in which this behavioral approach might not work can be when the national icon or freedom fighter used by them for cultural norms become normalized.

—The Hawk Features