Amid top-to-down talks of beginning of balkanization of the country due to growing division among the states as never before in the country, there are presently strong insidious omniscient rumblings, murmurs, rumors, whispers in the ubiquitous corridors of top powers of the country within the precincts of the country-running Raisina Hill that the much anticipated --- immensely sadly, bitterly sorely, numerously sorrowfully though --- beginning of balkanization of the country is here along with the ensuing imminent D-day what with the country simply unable to motivate 29 states and {(un)lucky} 7 UTs to arrive at a spontaneous consensus on GST + Parliament, President of India cleared 3 Farm Bills [Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020], already rejected by many and agreed on by many resulting in utter division, confusion among states, UTs among the directly/indirectly/tacitly/obliquely related states (and even, UTs).

Country's highest revenue-eliciting state Maharashtra, agriculturally hugely prosperous Punjab, multi-revenue-revolving Jharkhand, steadily-all-round-prospering Chhattisgarh, international-hub Delhi and more discreetly stated to join them because none of them are prepared to face out-of-work farmers in their states in a sharp contrast to so many of the 29 states already rolling in the farmers in the 3 Farm Acts' consequences whatever they be.

Debt has killed 65 agrarians in Punjab since introduction of farm ordinances in June. According to data collected by a farmers' union, 65 agrarians in Punjab have died by suicide since the Centre brought farm laws as ordinances in June.

According to anti-Farm Acts propagators, Modi has thrown out the old furniture by ramming legislation through Parliament, passed by a dubious voice vote. Now growers don't have to bring their harvests to the mandi. They can sell it at farm gates, factories, warehouses, silos, and cold storages. The market yard remains, but can't charge any fee on transactions outside its physical space. Trades can take place online. Farmers can enter five-year, fixed-price contracts with corporate buyers. The government will tame only excessive price increases rather than impose caps on incremental jitters; free markets will be the rule.

The repercussions will reverberate across the world's second-most populous country, India. India's sheer size as a producer and consumer means ripples may also be felt as a long-term deflationary wave in global food prices.

Cultivators' biggest fear from deregulation is losing their most important bargaining chip: minimum prices guaranteed by the state. Modi has assured farmers the support will stay by announcing prices for the winter crop, though as farmer activists have noted, the 2.6% increase for wheat is only half the cost escalation.

The need of the hour, according to many, is for farmers to establish large sales organizations of their own. If state support could give them bargaining power, they wouldn't be selling cotton to private traders for a quarter less than the guaranteed minimum. How will Modi assure base prices once the mandi system slips into disuse? The professionally run dairy cooperative in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state, has $5 billion in annual revenue from its Amul brand of milk, butter and cheese. But that movement took shape in a very different political firmament of the 1960s, and it didn't succeed everywhere or in all commodities.

With all the risks involved, a new farm-to-fork model is still worth it. Boosting agricultural productivity is important for societies to reach the "Lewis turning point." Beyond that threshold posited by the economist Arthur Lewis, surplus rural labor ceases to be a drag on urban wages and living standards. Japan got there by nearly tripling per capita output between 1950 and the early 1960s, thanks to the shakeup from General Douglas MacArthur's postwar land reforms. After independence from the British, India missed its chance to give land to tillers, and allowed absentee landlords to remain backseat drivers of policy.

Almost 9 out of 10 Indian farmers have less than five acres. A majority carry on reluctantly, barely able to scratch out a living. Landless labor is paid to stay in villages with a rural job guarantee from the taxpayer. The pressure of feeding India's 1.3 billion people has led to suboptimal choices, like a water-guzzling rice crop grown in abundance in Punjab that bleeds aquifers dry. The burning of the paddy residue causes unbearable pollution in New Delhi.

Expected 20-fold growth in online grocery sales over the next five years is the surest shot to end the stifling status quo, provided farmers can unite and hold their own in negotiations with aggregators. With the Covid-19 lockdown hollowing out urban production centers, the rural economy has become more crucial. But free markets should also be fair. Otherwise, India's farmers will crawl out of a hole only to land in a ditch.

—The Hawk Features