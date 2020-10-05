Bancor, A Historically Conceptualised Currency

Bancor is a supernatural currency being conceptualized by John Maynard Keynes and E.F. Schumacker in the 1940s and being proposed by John Maynard Keynes on July 1 - July 22, 1944, at the Bretton Woods Conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, U.S. representing the U.K., as the way of new post-world war order of running the global economy.

The name bancor was taken from the french word 'Banque,' meaning bank gold.

Just one month after the allied invasion of Normandy in France on June 6, 1944, from the axis powers, a conference held in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, U.S., to discuss the new international monetary order in which delegates from around 44 nations participated. With the new dealers in power in the U.S. under the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, they don't want a repetition of the Global Depression in the late 1920s and early 1930s and has subsequently led to the second world war. They wanted to create a system as an alternative to the 'Gold Standard,' which could stabilize the global economy and keep the countries deficit and surpluses in balances.

Both the New Dealers and John Maynard Keynes have experienced the great depression closely, and they would not want to have a repetition of it. They frame policies for the governments to come out of it.

In the conference, there were two significant sides U.S., a substantial creditor to Europe, and the U.K., which has become a large debtor to the U.S. In the conference, John Maynard Keynes proposed the concept of Bancor, which would act as a unit of accounts, that would be used to track the flow of goods internationally, the process of which could be carried out by creating a new international institution, International Clearing Union. The purpose behind proposing the new unit of accounts was to create a balance between countries' trade surpluses and deficits.

Trade imbalances, widening surpluses, and deficits create a problem for both sides. If a country runs into large trade deficits, it requires borrowing from somewhere, thus mounting debts on its shoulders, which might not be good if it went on for a longer time. This is the precise situation that happens with Greece in 2010, after the financial crisis, and it had gotten worsed when they were offered another sum of huge loans by the ECB ( European Central Bank ) and the austerity program later on enforced upon the Greece government by the Eurozone. On the contrary, trade surplus nations could also run into problems if they could not find countries who could recycle their surpluses, could import from them. If the U.S. in the late 1940s or early 1950s or in today's world, Germany or Japan or China could not find countries to recycle their surpluses, how would they keep up with their growth rate in their domestic industries?

Keynes wanted to have reasonable governmental control over international trade as by his experience, during the period of depression, lowering the interest rates motivates the people to move their capital to countries with higher interest rates.

Under the system of Bancor, Bancor was supposed to be the reserve currency for clearing international transactions and would incentivize countries to keep both sides of their trade, surpluses, and deficits balanced. The members of the institution would then pay a membership fee in proportion to their total trade. If a country goes too far in deficits, it would have to devalue their currency and decrease imports. And if a country goes too far in surplus, they would have to appreciate their currency and increase imports. It also proposed levying a bancor tax on large trade imbalances. It also asks countries with large trade surpluses to invest it domestically in creating new jobs.

However, the proposal laid down by Keynes was superseded by the proposal laid down by Harry Dexter White, the secretary of the treasury of the U.S. at the time being. The U.S. was the only country that seemed to be coming out of the World War with a large trade surplus, so they don't want the system, which takes away their surplus. In the White proposal, U.S. Dollars was adopted as a reserve currency pegged to gold at the price of 35 dollars an ounce. The conference adopted a system of pegged exchange rates, which has to be managed by the creation of two new international institutions, the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which later renamed the World Bank. The proposal also asked all the trade imbalances to be solved in the deficits side and puts no limit on the amount of trade surplus.

However, the U.S. did implement the Keynes proposal in a different way through the Marshall Plan, which was announced by George C. Marshall in Frankfurt in 1948 to rebuild Europe by financing it through the U.S. surpluses. And it turned out to be a very successful plan.

However, the Bretton Woods system ended on August 15, 1971, when the U.S. president Richard Nixon pulls out of it.

The world is still not immune to any financial crisis, be it the Dot-cum bubble of 2001, the Global Recession of 2008 caused by subprime loans and later on puts heavy pressure on housing in developed nations; be it the poor handling of PIGS (Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain) economy, which is leading to the fragmentation within the Eurozone and weakening of European Union, which was a very promising project to move beyond the nation-state perspective set up after the world war; be it the trade war happening between U.S. and China, each imposing tariffs on each other; or be it the financial crisis bought on by the COVID - 19 pandemic.

So, can the idea of Bancor be implemented today?

Whenever the world faces any international financial crisis, the discussion of implementing this 80-year-old Keynesian idea emerges. If it has to be implemented today, the U.S. may support it because it is sunning in trade deficits with many countries such as China, Japan, India, EU and may get opposed by the trade surpluses countries such as China, Japan, Germany, etc.

The discussion around this is around; it is highly political because it takes into consideration the pride of a country.

It could be conceptualized today in the form of digital currency, which could be built through the technology of blockchain, and it uses cases of cryptocurrency and smart contracts. Where every transaction is recorded and shared in the form of a public ledger. There is already a startup incubated in 2017, and registered in Switzerland are inspired by the idea of Keynes and is named after the same name 'Bancor'.

Implementing it today would require political consensus and economic advisory, and it should be thought upon as we are facing multiple crises over a gap of less period, which again pushes many people into the trap of poverty and hampers the progress done over the years.

—The Hawk Features