Ban On Chicken & Eggs Only In Areas Covered By Two Out Of Three Civic Bodies

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have imposed ban on serving food prepared by eggs and chickens in view of spread of bird-flu. But East Delhi municipal Corporation (EDMC) has declined to impose any such ban even though all the three civic bodies in Delhi are governed by same ruling party BJP. Such important policies of larger public interest should be applicable complete city. Spread of bird-flu because of EDMC unwilling to impose ban on serving products prepared from eggs and chicken will undo the efforts made by SDMC and NDMC by imposing such a ban.

Such policy decisions should be framed by joint meeting of Mayors and Commissioners of all the three civic bodies. Delhi Government and all the civic bodies in Delhi should also ensure that separate cookware and serving utensils may be there to cook non-vegetarian food in all restaurants, eateries, food-parlours and hotels on a permanent basis with boards prominently displaying at these eating-hubs about separate cookware and utensils being used for preparing and serving non-vegetarian foods.

—The Hawk Features